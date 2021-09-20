Weeks away from starting the NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis tied the knot with his longtime partner, Marlen P. Here, on Saturday.

The Brow's Wedding

After coming off an injury-plagued season, the summer is a big one for LA star Anthony Davis who wanted to prove that he could get back to being one of the best players in the world.

According to Lakers Nation, it was indeed a big summer for 28-year-old Lakers big man Anthony Davis off the court as he got married on Saturday night to the mother of his child, Marlen P.

During the wedding party, Davis also got the chance to show off his singing prowess as he serenaded his now-wife while everyone at the wedding seemed to be having a great time.

Davis was singing with R&B singers Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant of New Edition at the party.

It was a great time also for the current and past teammates of Davis. His Lakers teammates like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Jared Dudley, and Quinn Cook were all in attendance during Davis' wedding.

Meanwhile, with the wedding of Davis now behind him, the Lakers center could now start shifting his focus back to the court with the start of training camp just around the corner.

The LA Lakers made a huge move this offseason after acquiring Westbrook from the Wizards to form a Big 3 along with The Brow and The King. The blockbuster deal prompted expectations that the Lakers would achieve their highest accomplishment ever. The Lakers were expected to get back to the Finals and win another championship this coming season.

Meanwhile, the video of Anthony Davis' wedding was shared by his former teammate Tim Frazier. Even The Brow's old college coach, John Calipari, seemed to be enjoying himself at the wedding as he posted on his social media account several pictures at the wedding.

Also, Calipari shared a photo of him with former player DeMarcus Cousins.

Even the 15-time Grammy winner Adele was seen at the wedding of Davis, too. Based on the rumors recently, Adele is said to be dating Davis' and James' super-agent Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports, Sports Illustrated reported.

Jordan's Excitement About Playing with Lakers Big 3

Another player added to the LA Lakers roster this summer is veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. Jordan recently expressed his excitement to be able to play with James, Davis, and Westbrook.

The 33-year-old praised the Lakers Big 3 for their individual uniqueness. Jordan shared that he knew Davis and Westbrook well because he played against them in the Western Conference for years, and they were beasts.

He also emphasized the impact of The King in the NBA for years, and he's excited to share the floor with them.

