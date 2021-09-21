A mom and daughter in Los Angeles have been charged with murder after they performed an illegal plastic surgery that resulted in a patient's death.

People reported that Karissa Rajpaul died after she went through an unauthorized butt-implant procedure performed by Libby Adame and Alicia Galaz in October 2020.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, the 26-year-old victim died at the hospital on the same day the procedure was performed on her. Adame and Galaz had allegedly presented themselves as specialists.

Investigators said the two reportedly injected Rajpaul with substances used by qualified cosmetic physicians. However, the suspects had combined the material with other dangerous chemicals.

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said that Adame and Galaz have no medical training, ABC 7 reported.

He also noted that the mother and daughter had mixed chemicals with other substances inappropriate for any medical procedure performed on a human.

Hamilton said they are also looking for other victims and relatives of victims who may have had loved ones disfigured or passed away.

Karissa Rajpaul Died After Illegal Plastic Surgery

Karissa Rajpaul has shared one footage of the procedure on social media, according to an Indy 100 report. She was a South Africa native and moved to Los Angeles to have a career in the adult entertainment industry.

Rajpal has also recorded a clip for one of the unqualified surgeons known as "La Tia," whom she tagged in the post. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Bob Dinlocker said that was how Adame, also known as "La Tia," would advertise her services.

Karissa Rajpaul had two procedures illegally performed at a home in Encino in September last year. She died after undergoing a third procedure.

Dinlocker said the mother and daughter duo illegally injected Rajpaul "with a liquid silicon mix." CBS Local reported that the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed Rajpaul's case as a homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.

Adame, 51, and Galaz, 23, who were both arrested on August 5, 2021, have been charged with murder. However, both suspects were released. Adame posted a $1 million bond on August 6, without any court date scheduled for her case yet.

Galaz was released a day after her mom's release. Galaz is set to make her first court appearance on December 8.

Plastic Surgery Procedures

The American Board of Plastic Surgery has issued an advisory to surgeons in 2018, encouraging them to talk about the risks with patients while providing alternatives and recommendations for the safe performance of the procedure.

Reports said around 20,300 buttock augmentation procedures were performed in 2017, with the figure doubling in the last five years.

Dr. Jeffrey E. Janis, president of American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), earlier noted that patients should seek out board-certified plastic surgeons who have the required training to perform any cosmetic procedure for their safety.

