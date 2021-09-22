Shortly after the start of the National Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has released a statement.

Guzman, only the fourth Latina to head the U.S. Small Business Administration and currently the highest-ranking Latina serving in President Joe Biden's Cabinet, released her statement in celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Over the past 18 months, our nation's 32 million small businesses and innovative startups have faced unprecedented adversity and shown incredible resilience," she said.

Guzman also recognized that while Latinx entrepreneurs are starting businesses faster than ever, there is still a struggle due to "historic inequities and persistent barriers" to the resources - capital, networks, and markets - needed to sustain and grow these businesses.

She noted that as a former entrepreneur herself, she understands the difference they can make by building equity, breaking down barriers, and working to bring new investments and opportunities to historically underserved communities.

She added: "Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is ensuring that America's small businesses have the tools and resources they need to drive our recovery and build bridges to help all of our entrepreneurs who are leading the way."

Guzman also urged the community to continue embracing "the extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit" and the rising achievements of the American Latinx community, and the innovative spark they contribute to countless innovation hubs, Main Streets, and industrial centers by helping these institutions start, grow, and thrive.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15 until October 15 to recognize the contributions and the influences of Hispanic Americans to the progress, history, culture, and development of the U.S.

It started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week through former President Lyndon Johnson and later expanded to be a 30-day observance under former President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

