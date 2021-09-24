Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has snatched the top spot in the world's highest-paid soccer players list. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi previously held the top spot.

The Forbes list noted that Ronaldo is projected to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 seasons, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus from his return to United.

The rest of his earnings would come from personal endorsements and partnerships with Nike, Herbalife, Clear, and his CR-7 brand.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also considered as one of the world's most popular athletes, with more than a combined half-billion followers across Facebook (149 million), Instagram (344 million), and Twitter (94.3 million).

On the other hand, Lionel Messi was forecasted to have total earnings of $110 million, with a paid salary of $75 million and an additional earning of $35 million from endorsements. Messi had topped last year's list of top-earning players, Reuters reported.

Other Top-Earning Soccer Players

The Argentine's striker partner at PSG, Neymar, was projected to earn a total of earnings of $95 million. He is currently third on the list, according to a WION News report.

Next to Neymar was Kylian Mbappe, another PSG player who is set to earn $43 million. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is fifth, has projected earnings of $41 million. PSG has three of the world's five highest-paid players.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won 31 major trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles, UEFA European Championship, and seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy over his 18-year career. He was the first player to win titles in the three countries.

In addition, he is among three other active athletes to make more commercially. Included in the list were Roger Federer with $90 million, Lebron James with $65 million, and Tiger Woods with $60 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made more than $1 billion in career earnings before taxes, making him the first team-sport athlete in the world to hit that milestone.

Lionel Messi Signs Contract With PSG

Lionel Messi had signed a contract with PSG after Barcelona announced that he could not stay with the club due to La Liga's financial challenges.

Messi scored 672 goals and 268 assists on his way to 35 titles and 78 awards. The Argentine player has earned $875 million in salary and bonus and another $350 million from endorsements for a total of over $1 billion throughout his career.

Brazilian player Neymar has become the third most popular athlete on social media, with around 284 million followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

He left TikTok and signed a deal to make video content solely as an ambassador for Triller. Neymar also faced some issues with his partnership with Nike due to a reported assault allegation from a Swoosh employee.

He has since then signed a shoe deal with Puma, displaying his flashy style with his "creativity collection" debut last March.

