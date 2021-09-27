Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen said she has been taking her sobriety one day at a time for the past 70 days.

According to PEOPLE, the 35-year-old cookbook author of "The Cravings," celebrated her 10 weeks of sobriety, without alcohol, on Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen 10th Week of Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen shared on Instagram a screenshot of a tracking app that puts her "longest sober streak" at 70 days with a caption, "10 weeks woopwoop!!!!"

Teigen's latest achievement was met with supportive and congratulatory messages.

Fellow TV personality Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented with some heart-eye emojis, while Kyle Richards posted clapping hands emoji showing that she was happy with what Teigen has achieved.

Chrissy Teigen Escaping an Alcoholic Life

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her previous streak when she marked the 50th day of her sobriety. At the time, she admitted that her streak should be almost a year, but she had experienced a few wine hiccups along her journey for sobriety.

"This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. " Teigen said.

It was in December when the TV personality and model revealed that she was already four weeks sober. She made the decision after she and her husband, 42-year-old singer John Legend, announced in September of last year when she suffered the loss of their third child Jack.

In December last year, Teigen noted that she has been trying to stay sober ever since she received a gift from her doctor and friend Holly Whitaker for her birthday last November. She said that the author gifted her a "Quit Like a Woman" book, which prompted her to focus on sobriety.

Teigen noted that she was done making a fool of herself in front of other people and admitted that she was still embarrassed. She said that she was tired of drinking and felt no longer having energy by 6 p.m., not being able to sleep at night.

Last month, the 35-year-old TV personality admitted that she still faced the temptation of drinking while reflecting on the past years.

She said that she has not "fully processed" losing her baby son Jack, and now that she did not have the alcohol to numb it away, she said she already understood and appreciated that there are things in life that are only waiting to be acknowledged.

Meanwhile, TV personality and actress Megan Fox also shared that she quit drinking, Addiction Center reported.

The 35-year-old actress shared the story of her drunken experience at the Golden Globes in 2009. She recounted that drinking too much champagne during the event influenced her behavior during the event's red carpet.

While on the red carpet, Megan Fox made some regrettable comments to the press. She said these comments were the reason why she quit drinking.

