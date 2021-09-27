An overnight crash involving a suspected drunken driver on the far West Side resulted in the deaths of a West Texas police sergeant and two of his family members, officials said.

West Side Texas Crash Kills Police Sergeant, Family Members

According to KSAT, officials said that the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, on Loop 1604 and Culebra Road. The officials identified the alleged drunken driver suspect as Elijah James Montalvo.

Based on the court records, the 17-year-old suspect was booked and is facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of manslaughter.

One of the victims, the 37-year-old Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr., was in a vehicle heading northbound on the 1604 access road and he had a green light at the intersection of Culebra.

However, another vehicle approached the intersection heading east at a high rate of speed despite not having a green light. The said vehicle was driven by Montalvo and slammed into Valenzuela Jr.'s vehicle, Police said.

The West Texas police sergeant's vehicle also had three other family members inside. Valenzuela Jr. was with his father, 69-year-old Daniel Valenzuela Sr., his 84-year-old grandmother Andrea Uvalle, and another female in the backseat.

The police said that the West Side Texas crash resulted in the deaths of the police sergeant, Valenzuela Sr., and Uvalle.

Meanwhile, the other woman, who was in the backseat of Valenzuela Jr.'s vehicle, was taken to an area hospital and based on the latest update was already in a stable condition.

Also, the 17-year-old suspect, Montalvo, was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated before he was later on booked with multiple charges.

Meanwhile, the Police Chief of the Ector County Hospital District, Brad Timmons issued a statement regarding the death of Valenzuela Jr.'s on social media. Timmons said that the Ector County Hospital District Police Department and Medical Center Health System suffered a devastating loss early Sunday morning when the 37-year-old Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. died in a car crash.

The police chief emphasized that Sgt. Valenzuela was instrumental in all aspects of the police department and the Medical Center Health System.

Timmons also shared that Sgt. Valenzuela Jr. was not only his friend but a colleague and an outstanding police officer who has served his community with the utmost integrity and professionalism.

Furthermore, Timmons said that Sgt. Valenzuela was a good man and he would be dearly missed by the Ector County Hospital District Department and the Medical Center Health System.

The police chief also asked the community in keeping Sgt Valenzuela Jr. and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Another Police Officer as Car Crash Victim

On the other hand, police officer Lewis "Andy" Traylor, died of injuries sustained in a collision with an 18-wheeler in East Austin in late July, Austin American-Statesman reported.

Traylor had been hospitalized after the collision that happened when he was responding to a "priority one" call in the 7800 block of FM 969 close to Decker Lane.

Traylor was traveling west on FM 969 in his patrol vehicle when the 18-wheeler attempted a U-turn in front of him which led to the collision and his death.

