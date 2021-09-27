A federal judge has given the green light on Monday for the unconditional release of John Hinckley Jr. Hinckley was known for his attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, according to an ABC News Go report.

Hinckley would be free from all remaining court-ordered restrictions if he continues to adhere to rules and agrees to be under regular mental health examinations.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted that he plans on releasing the said ruling later this week.

Hinckley is not allowed to own a gun, have any contact with Raegan's children, other victims or their families, and Jodie Foster. The would-be president assassin was obsessed with Foster at the time of the 1981 shooting.

Friedman noted that Hinckley would be released from all court supervision by next year if he continues to follow the stated rules.

Hinckley's Unconditional Release

The federal judge said that Hinckley would have been unconditionally released a long time ago if he had not tried to kill the president.

He added that everybody is comfortable now after all of the studies, analysis, interviews, and experience with Hinckley, according to The Guardian report.

Hinckley moved to Williamsburg in 2016 and has been under court-imposed conditions to be under doctors and therapists overseeing his psychiatric medication.

Court-imposed restrictions have also included monitoring Hinckley's computer passwords.

His attorney, Barry Levine, had asked for unconditional release. Levine cited that his client no longer poses a threat, as concluded by a 2020 violence risk assessment.

In addition, a federal prosecutor, Kacie Weston, said that Hinckley should be given unconditional release, according to U.S. Justice Department's approval.

However, Reagan's daughter, Patti Davis, wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post expressing her opposition to her father's shooter's release over fears that he could contact her, according to a Reuters report.

Davis wrote that she does not believe that Hinckley feels remorse.

Reagan's Attempted Assassination

Reagan was leaving the Hilton Hotel in Washington D.C. on Mar. 30, 1981 when he was shot several times with a .22 caliber revolver with "devastator" bullets, according to Reagan's archives.

Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets ricocheted off of the limousine, which had struck him under the left armpit.

Among the wounded were Press Secretary James Brady, policeman Thomas Delahanty, and Secret Service Agent Timothy McCarthy.

The former president's wounds were not noticed until he began to cough up blood, prompting his team to bring him to the George Washington University Hospital.

He was able to return to the White House after 12 days of his stay in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the shooting had paralyzed Reagan's press secretary, who died in 2014.

Jurors then decided that Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and found him not guilty over the reason of insanity.

They decided that the president's shooter needed treatment and not life in prison.

Hinckley had also delivered hand-written letters to Foster's doorstep, which the actress had ignored. He then started to call her when the letters he sent went unanswered.

