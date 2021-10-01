Popstar Shakira said that two wild boars had attacked her in a Barcelona park while holding up a dirty and torn bag. On her Instagram story post, she said the boars had tried to carry off her bag into the woods.

Shakira had recounted the incident in Spanish, saying that the wild boars had taken her bag to the woods with her phone in it, according to The Guardian report.

She added that the wild boars had destroyed everything.

Shakira then turned to her son, who is her child with Barcelona footballer Gerardo Pique, urging the kid to tell people how she stood up to the wild boar.

Neither Shakira nor her son appeared to have been injured due to the incident.

Wild Boars Attacking Civilians

Barcelona resident Xavier Bosch told how he was bitten by a wild boar last month near the city's Tibidabo Amusement Park. He said that he went with his family to watch meteor showers and shooting stars, according to a Daily Mail report. Bosch had reported the attack to Barcelona City Hall.

There have been pictures of wild boars emerging from parks in the Italian capital Rome and was raging through traffic-clogged streets. The images had gone viral over the past few weeks on social media.

A wild boar had also stolen a laptop from a man sunbathing nude in Berlin. The man had successfully retrieved his laptop, chasing the boar and her two piglets.

Wild pigs had also cornered a Roman woman and stole her groceries in May.

A few years back, Spanish police received 1, 187 phone calls about wild hogs attacking dogs, plundering cat-feeders, and holding up traffic, according to a BBC News report.

One city police had tried to take charge of the problem in 2013 and had shot at a boar with his service revolver. However, he missed and hit his partner instead.

The numbers of wild boars had surpassed around 10 million across the continent, as its latest estimates. They can be mostly found across Europe.

Urban hunters were deployed in Berlin and have killed thousands of the animals. But the problems with wild boars still persist.

Police officers in Rome last year had shot a family of wild boars that had wandered into a children's playground. It caused outrage after the officers had shot the boars with tranquilizers and gave them lethal injections.

Shakira, Not New to Animal Attacks

Shakira, who is known for her "Hips Don't Lie" track, said that it was not the first time that she was attacked by an animal.

Shakira said in a 2012 blog post that she was saved by her brother after a sea lion tried to bite her as she was trying to take a picture with her phone, according to a Business Insider report.

She and her brother had suffered scratches from rocks while they were trying to protect themselves.

The incident had happened during her visit to South Africa. She explained that she thought the animal had become confused.

