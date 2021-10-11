October marks National Bullying Prevention Month. Since 2015, Act To Change has been dedicated to leading educational programming for K-12 youth, providing resource support for educators and caregivers, and coalition building with advocacy organizations to impact policy improving the protection and treatment of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Over the past year, Act To Change found that 80 percent of Asian Americans have experienced bullying, in-person or online. While the AAPI community has long faced violence, hate, and bullying, the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated anti-Asian hate crimes and xenophobic behavior due to rampant misinformation and baseless conspiracy theories.

Act To Change's efforts such as its Homeroom x Tan France series - its upcoming Changemakers Summit this month - and new Youth Ambassador Program are all designed to empower AAPI youth to feel proud of their identities, stand up for themselves and others in the face of bullying, and make a difference in their communities.

In a statement, Act To Change chair and co-founder Maulik Pancholy said: "National Bullying Prevention Month is a great reminder that the work we are doing is important and makes a difference in the lives of not only Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) youth, but also all young people."

"It reminds us that we have much more work to do in ending bullying in schools, communities, and online. Being able to recognize the signs of bullying and equipping caregivers, teachers, and students with resources to address bullying is vital to make lasting change. AAPI youth, and all young people, deserve to grow up feeling safe and to celebrate their identities," Pancholy added.

As part of National Bullying Prevention Month, the group said its upcoming Changemakers 2021 Summit would empower young members of the community to be proud of their identities, educate them about the contributions of AAPIs before them, and inspire them to create change in the world.

Act To Change, a national nonprofit organization working to end bullying among AAPI youth, encourages everyone to join them to learn more about reducing and preventing bullying in the communities.

