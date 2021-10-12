Royal sources said Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle would not christen their daughter Lilibet in the U.K. and are likely to choose a ceremony in California.

According to Daily Mail, it was earlier reported that the couple would like to christen their child at Windsor Castle in front of Queen Elizabeth II, who has yet to meet her great-granddaughter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their second child Lilibet Diana in honor of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. "Lilibet" has been Queen Elizabeth's nickname among her family.

Royal sources revealed that a christening in the U.K. was "highly unlikely" and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will christen their daughter at the Episcopal Church of the U.S.

The recent decision of the couple has raised questions about whether the Queen will ever get to meet her great-granddaughter face to face.

Having Lilibet's christening in the U.S. will mean that she will not automatically be a member of the Church of England. However, Lilibet could later join a Church of England congregation at a later date or when she comes to the U.K.

Daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not to be Christened in the U.K.

NBC royals correspondent Neil Sean reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request for Lilibet's christening to be held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor was denied by Harry's older brother, Prince William.

William reportedly told the couple that Lilibet's christening at Windsor was not "going to work," Style Caster reported. Citing a source, Sean said William was the one who said "no" and that they don't think "this is going to work."

The date for Lilibet's christening has not yet been confirmed. Her older brother, Archie, was christened when he was two months old.

William's children with Kate Middleton, namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were also christened when they were between two and three months old.

A source cited that Harry wanted Lilibet to be christened at the same place where Archie was christened. The source added that they are happy to wait until circumstances allow. The Queen missed Archie's christening in 2019 due to a prior engagement, the Independent reported.

Prince Harry was reportedly keen for Queen Elizabeth to attend his daughter's christening. However, it is not yet sure if the Queen could attend.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapeli Mozzi had welcomed their first child, Sienna, last month. The Express reported that it is very likely that Sienna's christening will have the Queen's presence at Windsor.

Royal Family's Rift

Royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that the Duke of Sussex's decision to publish a memoir isn't helping with the ongoing alleged feud with his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, ET Online reported.

Nicholl claimed that there's a sense of "real disbelief" over the book both on Charles and William's side. She added that Harry has broken one royal rule by writing the memoir, which was "don't tell, never complain, never explain."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which caused a commotion after Meghan said that the royal family had "concerns" over Archie's skin color.

