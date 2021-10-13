A Florida man, who owns the gun used by a two-year-old toddler who accidentally shot and killed his mom while she was on a Zoom call, was arrested on Tuesday, officials said.

According to NBC News, the state attorney's office said the child's father, Veondre Avery, is facing charges of manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm in the killing of Shamaya Lynn on August 11.

Florida Toddler Accidentally Shot Mom on Zoom Call

Altamonte Springs police said the 21-year-old Florida mom was accidentally shot and killed by her toddler while on a work-related Zoom video call.

Police noted that the toddler found a loaded and unsecured gun inside their home at Altamonte Springs on the outskirts of Orlando and accidentally shot his mom in the head.

A co-worker, who was on the Zoom call with Lynn, saw the Florida mom fell backward after hearing a loud bang. Lynn's colleague, who called 911, told police that the Florida mom failed to return on the screen after that and only saw the toddler in the background.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving the call from Lynn's colleague, who said that she believed that the Florida mom has been shot.

Prosecutors said when police arrived, they found Avery performing CPR on Lynn. Cops and paramedics also found Lynn with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

According to authorities, another toddler was also inside the house. And both children, including the one who fired the handgun, were not harmed. Police said they are now in the care of relatives.

The Zoom Shooting Incident

The state attorney's office said an investigation conducted by the police determined that the gun was in a "Paw Patrol" backpack in the couple's bedroom.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that a single shot was fired. It added that "forensic evidence clearly established that the child possessed and independently fired the weapon."

Avery was heard in partly redacted audio of the 911 call pleading with emergency medical staff to hurry. The Florida dad told the dispatcher that he had just got home and found his girlfriend on the floor bleeding.

He said he had no idea what happened. In the recording, the 22-year-old father of the toddler can be heard counting as he does CPR before the authorities arrive.

Avery is being held at the Seminole County jail without bond. Police department spokesperson Master Police Officer Rob Ruiz said the incident was tragic.

"I know it may not have been something that person wanted to do, but now you have consequences," said Ruiz, adding that gun owners have a responsibility to secure their firearms.

Police urged everyone who owns a gun to always keep it locked and secured to avoid this kind of incident.

