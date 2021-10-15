Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly said she is "irritated" by world leaders who "talk but don't do" on climate change.

According to Daily Mail, the 95-year-old monarch was talking to the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones when her remarks were picked up on the livestream of the sixth ceremonial opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff on Thursday.

The Queen was tackling the upcoming COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where she and other senior royals are due to attend. She said it was extraordinary how she has been hearing all about COP26 but still doesn't know who is coming.

Queen Elizabeth noted that they only knew about people who were not coming, and it was "really irritating when they talk, but they don't do."

World Leaders in COP26 Climate Change Summit

Queen Elizabeth is believed to be sharing concerns about who will attend the COP26 at the end of the month after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was warned that China's President Xi Jinping would not be in the climate change summit in person.

Organizers fear Xi's snub could lead to China refusing to set new climate change goals. Several other world leaders have yet to confirm their attendance at the UN conference, like Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Those who confirmed not attending the climate change summit were Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that he would be attending the summit. Philip Reeker, America's charge d'affaires to the U.K., said the summit in Glasgow would be an important moment to work on a more sustainable future for the planet.

The Queen has left environmental campaigning to her late husband, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip; son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William. But it's an issue that she quietly takes a great interest in.

Two years ago, she used her Christmas speech to laud young climate change activists and their sense of purpose and introduced environment-friendly initiatives at Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.

According to Sky News, Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the Queen's remarks.

Prince William on Saving Earth

Prince William has also delivered a strong statement on Thursday, saying the world's greatest minds should be more focused on saving Earth than looking outside the planet's horizons.

William said the planet needs some of the world's greatest brains and minds to find a solution and fix the planet, NBC News reported.

The Duke of Cambridge's statement came just a day after "Star Trek" actor William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space. Shatner has traveled aboard the Blue Origin rocket and capsule, which Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had developed.

Prince William noted that it would be an "absolute disaster" if his son, Prince George, would be talking about saving the planet in 30 years' time.

William spearheaded the Earthshot Prize, which targets to find solutions to the planet's problems through new technologies or policies. The first five winners of the program will collect $1.4 million. The winners will be announced on Sunday.

Prince William will also be attending the summit in Glasgow, together with other royals.

