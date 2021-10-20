A man has reportedly seen Brian Laundrie from a surveillance video pedaling an old bike along a road in Dunnellon, Florida, which is about three hours away from North Port, the fugitive's hometown.

The witness told TMZ that the footage was taken from a surveillance camera on rural land behind his property on October 9. The witness noted that the guy, who has an uncanny resemblance to Gabby Petito's fiance, was cruising down a rugged sugar sand trail on a bicycle with an oversized backpack and heavy clothing.

The property owner said the footage was submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for review as he felt it was enough of a match to flag it.

A Brian Laundrie lookalike was recently questioned by federal investigators at gunpoint and was handcuffed while authorities worked to confirm his identity.

U.S. Marshals reportedly broke into the hotel room of the Laundrie lookalike, who had been hiking along the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Virginia since the end of September with his girlfriend.

Severin Beckwith and his girlfriend, Anna Brettman, were taking a break and napping at the Lodge at Fontana Village Resort in North Carolina when federal investigators came knocking and bursting through the door before they could unlock it, Washington Examiner reported.

Beckwith was later released, and the couple was reportedly given a free night's stay and breakfast at the Lodge for their troubles before resuming their hike on the Appalachian Trail.

The manhunt for Gabby Petito's fiance has already entered its fifth week. According to Laundrie's parents, they last saw him on September 13, leaving home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike.

A nature park near Carlton Reserve, where authorities have also been searching for Laundrie since last month, has reopened to the public, the New York Post reported.

The city of North Port announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park has reopened. The FBI and North Port police reportedly refused to comment whether the move signals an end to the search for Laundrie at the Myakkahatchee.

On the other hand, Carlton Reserve remains closed at this time, according to the Sarasota County government's website.

Brian Laundrie's Parents Go on Extended Errand Outing

Brian Laundrie's parents in North Port, Florida were seen out on an extended errand run on Tuesday. According to Crime Online, the couple stopped by at two AT&T stores, Walmart and a FedEx store.

The couple bought bottled water and several other items. They also went to a local bank after dropping off a package at FedEx.

After an initial trip to a close AT&T store, the elder Laundries drove to an open AT&T store in Sarasota. As they left AT&T, a reporter asked if there were any "more burner phones, but the couple remained mum.

FBI agents pulled security footage from an AT&T store last month in North Port. The law enforcement agents discovered that Laundrie and "an older woman" went into the store on September 14.

The two reportedly bought a new phone from the store on that day. The elder Laundries had changed the date of their son's disappearance from September 14 to September 13. They announced that Laundrie was missing on September 17.

The elder Laundries claimed that their son has purchased a new phone but left it at their home. The whereabouts of Laundrie and Petito's original phones remain unknown.

Pinterest Account of Gabby Petito's Fiance

An internet sleuth reported that she had seen a "weird" detail on Brian Laundrie's Pinterest account, suggesting that the Florida fugitive may still be alive.

Shaynah Dodge, a blogger from Minnesota, has been closely following Petito's case. She told her followers on Monday that three weeks ago, Laundrie was following 145 people.

But "tonight," she said she noticed that Gabby Petito's fiance now follows 146 people, New York Post also reported.

"That's weird, right?... Someone could have had a private page and changed their settings? Not sure, but seriously, I cannot stand this guy on the run," Dodge noted.

Last week, a North Port police spokesperson said there had been "nothing to suggest" whether Laundrie is dead or alive.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide. The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud.

