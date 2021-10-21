"La Negra," the daughter of the Jalisco cartel's boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes or "El Mencho," has been mysteriously released just three months into her 30-month prison sentence in the United States.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, known by her alias "La Negra," was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in Washington D.C. on June 11 for her role in laundering money for her father and his notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the Daily Mail reported.

La Negra pleaded guilty in March of violating the Kingpin Act for her connection in six businesses blacklisted by the United States.

Under the Kingpin Act, the U.S. Treasury Department designates firms as aiding narcotics traffickers, usually by laundering money, and prohibits Americans from engaging business with them.

La Negra was listed as the owner or executive of the six companies, which the Treasury Department booked on September 17, 2015 for money laundering for the organization Los Cuinis, the financial arm of the Jalisco cartel.

Reports said the businesses also include a pair of sushi restaurants and a tequila company that El Mencho allegedly used to funnel drug proceeds.

Jessica Oseguera holds dual American and Mexican citizenship. She was reportedly no longer under the Federal Bureau of Prisons custody based on the agency's inmate locator page on its website.

The Federal Bureau of Prison's site no longer showed where El Mencho's daughter was serving her sentence. However, her prison term still appeared, and it was set to end on April 13, 2022.

The bureau's spokesperson has declined to tell the Daily Mail why La Negra is not in any of its federal facilities.

U.S. Marshals spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue told Univision Noticias that El Mencho's daughter is not in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is not in any of its facilities either. No agency has reportedly clarified where Jessica Oseguera is serving her sentence.

In her sentencing hearing last June, La Negra told district court judge Beryl Howell that her time in prison for more than a year has allowed her to reflect on her decisions and mistakes and their impact on her family and children.

"Your Honor, I regret my actions and I beg your mercy... I ask for a second chance to see my children grow day by day... I have learned my lesson and I will never do it again," she said.

The judge then ordered El Mencho's daughter to serve two years and six months in prison, which she will serve simultaneously. The judge has also ordered the mother-of-two to remain on supervised release for two years after she finishes her prison sentence.

Prosecutors had been pushing for a prison sentence of four years and three months. But the court chose the two and a half years sentence, noting La Negra's lack of prior conviction and had shown remorse for her actions.

Her attorneys earlier asked the court that the 35 years old California native served her prison sentence in a jail in California, where several of her relatives live.

Before she confessed to her crime, the daughter of the Jalisco cartel's boss was initially looking at 30 years in prison.

La Negra's Arrest

Jessica Oseguera walked into the Washington D.C. courthouse in February 2020 to attend her brother's hearing. However, she was quickly arrested.

La Negra's brother is Ruben Oseguera Gonzales, who is known to inherit the Jalisco cartel throne from his father in Mexico. He was known as "El Menchito."

El Menchito was accused of distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in the U.S. from 2007 to February 2017.

Their father, El Mencho, continues to evade capture, and the U.S. government offers a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

El Mencho is the head of the Jalisco cartel, which is considered one of Mexico's most powerful and violent criminal organizations.

The Jalisco cartel had approximately 5,000 members and was allegedly involved in mass graves, kidnappings, acid baths, and video recording beheadings.

