The search for Gabby Petito's fiancé finally came to an end on Thursday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that the human remains discovered in the Florida park on Wednesday belonged to Brian Laundrie.

It can be recalled that the skeletal remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, on Wednesday, ABC News reported. The said park was known to be the center of the search for Laundrie.

Aside from the skeletal remains confirmed to be Laundrie, his personal belonging such as his notebook and his backpack were also discovered in the area.

It was still unclear what was written on the notebook and what was inside the backpack discovered by the authorities.

Moreover, it was also unclear what caused Laundrie's death.

Human Remains Found in Florida Park Confirmed to be Brian Laundrie

The partial remains were confirmed to belong to the Florida fugitive after a review of dental records was conducted by the authorities, NBC News reported.

"On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," FBI public affairs specialist Amy Jewett Sampson said in a statement.

Just before the news about the confirmation of the remains surfaced, law enforcement officers reportedly visited Laundrie's home for about two minutes, Fox News reported.

Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, said that the parents of Petito's fiancé were informed about the search's development.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian's," Bertolino said, adding that the elder Laundries have no comment at this time. The lawyer also urged the public to respect the privacy of the Laundries' family at this time.

Meanwhile, Petito's family did not also comment on the discovery of Laundrie's remains.

"Gabby's [Petito] family is not doing interviews or making a statement right now... They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter," Petito's attorney, Rick Stafford said, adding that Petito's side will give comments when they are "emotionally ready."

Ex-Police Chief Thinks the Discovery of Laundrie's Remains Is "Quite Strange"

Despite the confirmation of Laundrie's remains, a former police chief thinks that the discovery of the body in the Florida park was "quite strange."

Former New York Police Department Chief of Detectives, Robert Boyce, said to Eyewitness News there are "too many strange turns that Chris and Roberta Laundrie haven't been involved in it [disappearance] to not believe that something is amiss here."

"The day the park reopens, they go into this specific area... they go to this exact spot, and they find the backpack and they identify the backpack from what I understand and the notebook in this particular area, so it's quite strange," Boyce emphasized.

The former police chief also noted that the discovery of the remains on the "remote location" was odd.

"So they go to this location... and they're being told by the FBI that all of a sudden they found something, 'we found remains'... there's a lot of things here that don't add up to coincidence," Boyce furthered, adding that it makes people "wonder" how Laundrie's parents got to the area and "what they knew all along."

It can be recalled that Laundrie's parents helped lead the FBI and the North Port police to the Florida park where Laundrie's possessions and remains were discovered.

Gabby Petito went missing on a road trip with his fiancé Brian Laundrie. Her remains were found in a Wyoming campground on September 19, and her cause of death was ruled to be strangulation.

Meanwhile, Laundrie went home alone in Florida on September 1. He was reported missing by her parents on September 17, and his parents claimed that they last saw him on September 13.

Laundrie was charged with debit card fraud, but he was never charged with the death of his fiancée.

