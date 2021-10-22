The leader of the Haiti group, known as the 400 Mawazo gang, appeared on a video on Thursday, claiming that they will kill the captive missionaries if the authorities will not meet their demands.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the gang leader, identified as Wilson Joseph, issued the ultimatum claiming that he will put a bullet on the heads of the missionaries, Al Jazeera reported.

#Breaking 17 American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti by 400 Mawozo gang leader (Joseph Wilson) threatened in a video to kill all the kidnapped hostages if the Americans did not pay the $17 million ransom #BreakingNews #Haiti #Usa #HaitiKidnapping #UK pic.twitter.com/W19jlF33R0 — The HbK (@The5HbK) October 21, 2021

It can be recalled that the Haitian gang demanded a $1 million ransom for each of the missionaries that included 16 Americans and one Canadian.

A Haitian security force confirmed with CNN on Thursday that Joseph, who goes with the alias Lanmò Sanjou, meaning death without days, was indeed in the video, speaking at a funeral of whom they alleged were members of their gang killed by the Haiti police.

Aside from threatening to kill the missionaries, the gang leader also reportedly threatened Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, and the country's chief of National Police, Leon Charles.

"You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I'm going to make you guys cry blood," Joseph said.

READ NEXT: Haitian Gang Demands $1M Ransom for Each Abducted American Missionaries

Florida Group on Haiti Gang Leader's Threat

On Thursday, the Florida group where the captive missionaries belong did not comment on the threat given by the leader of the 400 Mawazo gang.

"We will not comment on the video until those directly involved in obtaining the release of the hostages have determined that comments will not jeopardize the safety and well-being of our staff and family," Christian Aid Ministries said.

Instead, the group invited people to join them in praying for the kidnappers and the abducted, The Guardian reported.

"God has given our loved ones the unique opportunity to live out our Lord's command to love your enemies," spokesman Weston Showalter said in a letter.

The group also expressed their gratitude to the "knowledgeable and experienced" people who know how to deal with the situation.

Previous Captive of Haitian Gang Reveals Experience

The threat of the Haiti gang leader to kill the missionaries came a day after a previous victim of the 400 Mawazo gang's abduction shared her experience while she was held captive in the hands of the group.

Sister Agnes Bordeau from the Sisters of Providence was kidnapped by the Haitian gang in April. She revealed that the 400 Mawazo gang changed locations three times while they were held captive.

The sister added that they slept on cardboard outdoors in the middle of the forest, without moving, and they were escorted by a gang member when they needed to go to the restroom.

"We were afraid for our lives as the room was very dirty and it was very hot. Only one person could stand or sit," Bordeau said.

The sister also revealed that the 400 Mawazo gang also prepared for their "pauper's grave."

The group spent 20 days in captivity, and they were abruptly released in the middle of the night. It was not clear if a ransom was paid to the group. The sister furthered that the leader of the gang asked for prayers when they were released.

READ NEXT: Haiti PM to Hold Elections, Modify Constitution by Next Year

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Haiti Gang Leader Says Missionaries Will be Killed if Demands Aren't' Met - From Click on Detroit WDIV