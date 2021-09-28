Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Tuesday that he planned to push the elections for their country and to modify their constitution by 2022.

Prime Minister Henry said that he plans to hold a referendum to modify Haiti's constitution by February next year. However, Henry did not mention the specific date when the country's elections would be held.

It can be recalled that Henry assumed the position of Haiti's interim prime minister, weeks after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Al Jazeera reported.

READ NEXT: Haitian Migrants in Texas Border Camp Are Now Gone, but Probably Not for Long

Haiti PM on Referendum and Elections

According to Prime Minister Henry, the referendum for modifying Haiti's constitution is a priority, arguing that the current constitution was rejected by most of the political figures, as well as civil society leaders.

One proposed constitutional change will bar a country's president from taking the office for more than two terms. Other changes include compulsory military enlistment for those aged 18 years old and the creation of the position of the vice president that would replace the post of prime minister.

Another proposed change in the constitution is to create a unicameral legislature that would replace Haiti's Senate and Chamber of Deputies.

Despite planning to organize a referendum by February, Haiti's prime minister still face opposition and criticism from those who do not recognize him as the country's leader, Associated Press reported.

Aside from the referendum, Henry also pointed out that the elections should be held "soon" following the series of delays that occurred.

"The elections must be held as soon as possible," Henry underscored in the interview.

It can be recalled that Haiti's presidential and legislative elections were scheduled to take place on November 7, but the assassination of Jovenel Moise on July 7 postponed the said event.

Henry's comments on the election came a day after he dismissed the members of the Provisional Electoral Council (PEC), which postponed the votes indefinitely. The said members slammed the Haitian Prime Minister for his move, contending that only the president has the power to remove them from their post.

Despite being dismissed, the council noted that they will continue to organize the upcoming elections. It can be recalled that international observers such as the United Nations and the U.S. urged Haiti to hold the elections to regain some stability.

Haiti PM on Haitian Migrants Deportations

Prime Minister Henry also commented on the deportation of the Haitian migrants from the United States.

On Tuesday, Henry underscored that he understood why the U.S. is deporting thousands of Haitian migrants from the Texas border, adding that he wants to cooperate with the United States.

Henry also expressed his thoughts on how U.S. border agents on horses treated the Haitian migrants.

"We saw some of the mistreatment that these Haitians suffered, and it struck as a lot," the prime minister said, pointing out that there "will always be an appeal" on wealthier countries.

It can be recalled that 3,936 Haitian migrants were deported from the U.S. between September 19 and September 27.

As nearly 4,000 Haitian migrants were deported from the U.S., Haiti's prime minister pointed out that all the deportees would be welcomed.

READ NEXT: Biden Administration Eyes Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to Hold Migrants, Says Guards Must Speak Haitian Creole, Spanish

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Amid Political Crisis, Haiti Appoints new Prime Minister - From Al Jazeera English