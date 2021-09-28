U.S. officials had expelled nearly 4,000 Haitian migrants trying to seek asylum in the U.S. as deportation flights continue to bring them back to their home country.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data, at least 37 deportation flights to Haiti happened between September 19 and September 27, with at least 3,936 Haitian migrants on board.

Giuseppe Loprete, the head of mission for the Port-au-Prince-based chapter of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said most of the expelled Haitian migrants formerly lived in "Chile, Brazil, and other South American nations" and have not been in Haiti for years.

Haitian Migrants Expelled From The U.S.

Reports revealed that among the Haitian migrants expelled included at least 2,300 parents and children who entered the U.S. border custody as families.

IOM noted that 44 percent of the Haitian deportees since September 19 were women and children. The organization added that more than 210 Haitian children deportees were born in Chile, Venezuela, Panama, and Brazil. They were expelled with their Haitian-born parents.

Upon the deportees' arrival in Haiti, Loprete told CBS News that the Haitian migrants were very "distressed" and started crying after deplaning.

"I've seen young, strong guys - some freak out... Women cry. Kids cry because they see the women crying," Loprete noted.

The said migrants were reported to arrive in two airports at Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien.

Loprete said IOM is distributing meals, hygiene kits, and feminine products to the Haitian migrants upon arrival at the airports.

Loprete added that the group was also giving a per-person stipend equivalent to $100 for food, clothes, phone calls, transportation, and other necessities.

The U.S. Agency for International Development promised to provide $5.5 million to IOM to continue helping the Haitian migrants affected by the deportation.

Haitian Migrants on Their Deportation

Some of the Haitian migrants have expressed their thoughts on the ongoing deportation.

"I don't know what we'll do, we don't have anywhere to stay or anyone to call," Evens Delva said, a Haitian migrant who was deported back to Haiti.

Delva reportedly crossed the Rio Grande River with his wife and two daughters as he dreamed of starting a new life in Florida.

Delva and his wife expressed their anguish on how the border patrol agents on horses treated them back in Del Rio, Texas. Delva narrated that a cavalry charge sent him and other Haitian migrants running. He said he was on his way to buy food and water for his family at the time.

Delva noted that they were "rounded up like cattle and shackled like criminals," adding that he spent his six-hour flight from San Antonio with his hands and legs tied.

"They treated us like animals," Delva's wife said, adding that they will never forget the feeling of what they experienced.

President Joe Biden on Friday said the horse-mounter border patrol agents caught on images aggressively chasing the Haitian migrants would have to pay for what they did. The president noted that their actions send a wrong message around the world.

