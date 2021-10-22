The Guinness World Records recently named Rumeysa Gelgi, who has Weaver syndrome, as the world's tallest woman alive.

According to Newsweek, Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey, who is 7 feet and 0.7 inches tall, was announced as the tallest living woman in the world by the Guinness World Records last week.

Tallest Woman Alive Spreads Awareness About Weaver Syndrome

Rumeysa Gelgi has already been awarded the title of the tallest living female teenager back in 2014. But she was recently re-measured, prompting the update of her record.

The Guinness World Records shared in a news release that the phenomenal height of Gelgi was due to a condition known as Weaver syndrome.

The tallest woman alive noted that she wanted to use the achievement in raising awareness about the rare syndrome, WION reported.

Based on the U.S. National Library of Medicine's MedlinePlus site, the Weaver syndrome is a condition thought to be caused by a mutation in the EZH2 gene. However, it is still unclear exactly why it causes individuals to grow very tall.

The condition is also characterized by facial features. Individuals with Weaver syndrome usually have a broad forehead and large ears.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) noted that individuals with Weaver syndrome have faster growth and bone development than normal persons. Despite the unusual bone development, the individual's weight-to-height ratio was still standard.

Meanwhile, symptoms of the syndrome, in some patients, might not show until several months after birth. NORD said the syndrome could be diagnosed before birth, and it usually affects men about three times more often than women.

Other symptoms could also include abnormality in the curvature of the spine. It could also affect muscle tone in both ways, and it could either increase or decrease the tone of the muscles.

In addition, individuals with Weaver syndrome may have joint problems that could, later on, restrict their movement, specifically in their fingers and toes.

Weaver Syndrome: An Extremely Rare Condition

It's unclear exactly how rare Weaver syndrome is, but based on the report of MedlinePlus, there have only been 50 cases reported medically.

Based on studies, some cases occur due to new genetic mutations in people with no history of the disorder in their families. But there are cases that patients inherit the mutation from one of their parents.

In most cases, the Weaver syndrome could be diagnosed via a genetic test. According to Child Growth Foundation (CGF), a U.K.-based sport for development charity, the medical understanding of the condition is still limited.

The CGF noted that there are still limitations on managing and treating the syndrome, which is growing all the time.

The CGF said they were focused on supporting and managing rare growth conditions such as Weavers syndrome and other conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency, IGF-1 Deficiency, and Sotos syndrome. The charity aims to raise awareness of these conditions and support research into a greater understanding of the abnormality.

Meanwhile, the Guinness World Records named Sultan Kösen, a Turkish farmer, as the world's tallest living man. Kösen has been measured at 8 feet and 2.8 inches tall. The case of the tallest man could reportedly be pointed to an over-production of a growth hormone.

