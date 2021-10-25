United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia went missing more than a year ago after he was last seen going for a jog near his Chicago home. He was found suspended by a belt from an uprooted tree in a Chicago forest preserve.

The 50-year-old United Airlines executive was found on Friday afternoon, while authorities have confirmed that it was his remains, according to a Daily Mail report.

Cefolia's wallet, driver's license, and a backpack of personal belongings were also found at the scene. His clothing matching to what he was last seen wearing was also uncovered at the scene, according to a New York Post report.

The chief medical examiner, Richard Jorgensen, had done an autopsy on Cefolia's remains. However, the chief medical examiner's office said that the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

DuPage County Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson noted that it did not seem like a natural cause of death, adding that the coroner's office will make the official determination.

United Airlines Executive Missing

Cefolia was reported missing in August 2020 after his ex-wife Kristine Cefolia had told authorities that he failed to show up for his night with their children, according to a People report. His car was found hours later at Waterfall Glen, which is an area he was said to be found running and hiking frequently.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and bloodhounds were deployed for Cefolia's search, which had turned nothing at the time.

Police reports said that Cefolia was in talks to sell his house before he went missing. However, he failed to show up for a meeting with his realtor.

A law enforcement source said that Cefolia was under investigation during the time of his disappearance. However, the source did not share any additional details.

Daily Mail reported that law enforcement officials said they had found a COVID face mask, which was hanging from his car's steering wheel. There was also a gray pullover in the back seat and a gold bag with a set of clubs. A $120 in cash was also uncovered in the trunk.

Pederson noted that the human remains were located in a very thick covered bush area, extremely covered that one can be 10 feet away and not see it.

Bill Boerum, a California businessman, paid tribute to the late United Airlines executive. He had posted a photo showing him shaking hands with Cefolia. He wrote Cefolia was enduring personal and emotional challenges.

Boerum revealed that Cefolia had spoken of getting off the grid. He also noted that a corporate career and relationships were abandoned.

Kristine had reported to Elmhurst police that she became worried and went to check on Cefolia's home and discovered that no one was there, according to an NBC 5 report.

Kristine told the 911 dispatcher that she had left him multiple text messages and emails, and got no replies.

Cefolia's ex-wife noted that nobody has heard from him when he was missing more than a year ago, saying that he was acting very out of character.

