The initial autopsy for Brian Laundrie's remains has come out inconclusive, determining no manner or cause of death for the main person of interest for Gabby Petito's case. The Laundrie family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said he was not given a timeline for when the forensic anthropologist will conclude the evaluation for Laundrie's remains.

Laundrie's remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. Bertolino said that he will be ultimately cremated, according to an NBC News report. However, the Laundrie family has no immediate plans for holding a funeral for the remains of their fugitive son. Bertolino added that they may decide on a private ceremony later.

Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, had left their home for the first time since police informed them that their son was found dead.

News crews were swarming the two when they hopped in their vehicle, with Chris telling them to "let me grieve with my family," according to a Daily Mail report.

Chris had put on "no trespassing" signs into his lawn on Saturday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had confirmed that Laundrie was dead on Thursday. Bertolino said that the Laundrie family is grieving privately somewhere in Florida.

The medical examiner's office had declined to comment on the matter, as well as the FBI office in Denver that is leading the investigation, according to a Newsweek report.

Brian Laundrie's Remains and Manhunt

Laundrie's remains were found in a nature preserve nearby his family home in North Port, Florida. A notebook and backpack were located near Laundrie's body, in an area that was previously swamped with water three feet deep, according to a People report.

Newsweek reported that no information has yet been released on what investigators found in a backpack and notebook with Laundrie's remains.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance on September 15. His family had refused to cooperate with authorities. Police said that they told them to direct all questions to their attorney.

The Laundrie family had also wanted to alert investigators that their son had gone missing too, claiming that he was last seen on September 13. Laundrie's parents alleged that their son had left their home to hiking in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

Meanwhile, Bertolino rejected claims that the family knew their son might disappear of that they struck a deal with prosecutors to help in the search. Bertolino added that as their attorney, he had advised the parents not to speak with law enforcement.

Petito and Laundrie were traveling across the country, posting their trips in their van on social media. Laundrie returned to his parents' home without Petito on September 1, prompting the search for Petito.

NBC News reported that Mab City, Utah police had released a body camera showing a distraught Petito after an alleged altercation with Laundrie.

Petito's body was discovered on September 19 in a Wyoming nature preserve, with her death being ruled as a homicide.

A Wyoming coroner noted that her cause of death was by manual strangulation and had been dead for at least three weeks.

