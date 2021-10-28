Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are going their separate ways, as a source confirmed that the two broke up in the light of the allegations the singer faces involving the model's mom.

Multiple sources told People that the stars are not together "right now" while still doing their job as parents to their 13-month-old child, Khai.

"They are both good parents though," a Hadid family friend confirmed, adding that they collaborate in parenting their child.

Despite their breakup, the source added that Yolanda still wants "the best" for her angels, "Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Before having their recent breakup, it was not the first time Malik and Hadid took separate ways. The former couple broke up after nearly two years of being together in 2018. They then rekindled their love in 2020 as they confirmed that they were back together on Valentine's Day of the same year.

Gigi Hadid's Mom Claims Zayn Malik Strikes Her

The couple's breakup came amid the allegation of Hadid's mom, Yolanda, saying that the "Pillow Talk" singer struck her.

Sources told TMZ that the incident happened in the previous week, adding that Yolanda Hadid is considering filing a police report regarding the incident.

Although the source has shared about Yolanda's plans, Hadid's mom did not further on the specifics, such as what triggered the alleged assault. Despite the gap, the sources claimed that Yolanda stood by her account, claiming that Malik "struck her."

However, Yolanda Hadid has not yet publicly addressed the allegations she made against the former One Direction member.

On Thursday, Gigi Hadid failed to deny the allegations made by her mom against Zayn Malik.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Hadid's representative underscored.

Although Gigi Hadid has not yet commented on the incident revolving around her ex-partner and her mother. It can be recalled that the model previously highlighted that Malik and Yolanda were getting along well.

"He's [Malik] usually on my mom's side... So he's smart in that sense," Gigi said in an interview with the Harper's Bazaar, explaining how Malik engages in family discussions.

The model also pointed out that Malik took time to adjust to being a part of the Hadid family, highlighting that the "Better" singer was "very comfortable" with their family.

Zayn Malik Responds to Gigi Hadid's Mom

As the allegations about Zayn Malik striking her ex-girlfriend's mom made a major uproar, the singer issued a statement saying that he tried to shut down the claims in an effort to establish a safe space for his daughter.

"In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," Malik said in a statement.

On Thursday, the singer also denied to TMZ that he struck his girlfriend's mother.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details," Zayn Malik said.

The singer also hoped that Gigi Hadid's mother would reconsider her false allegations and "heal" the family issues privately.

