Another rumor about the romance surrounding actor Chris Evans and singer Selena Gomez sparked on the internet, as fans think that the "Who Says" singer appeared on the actor's Instagram video.

On October 26, Evans posted an Instagram story on his account, showing him playing "Purple Rain" on the piano, with the caption "Rainy day activities," E News reported.

Despite the innocence of the video, fans were quick to notice a brunette's reflection located on the lower-left corner of the video.

@girlgangz773 Is that Selena?! @Selena Gomez #selenagomez #chrisevans #fyp #datingrumors #PradaBucketChallenge ♬ what the f*** was that - champagnemami

A TikTok user was quick to repost Evan's IG story captioning "Is That Selena," Us Weekly reported. In the video posted by @girlganz773 on TikTok, the video zoomed in on the portion of the video where the reflection of a brunette was seen.

Despite the theory of the TikTok user, other fans disputed her claims, with one user explaining that what she saw was the lid that covers the piano keys, adding that it shows a slight reflection.

However, the uploader did not believe the user, arguing that the reflection showed hair on the shoulder. Other fans also commented on the TikTok post, as they also noticed that the Marvel actor was wearing hair ties on his wrist.

Rumors Debunked: Chris Evans, Selena Gomez Dating

It was not the first time that fans looked for pieces of evidence about the romance surrounding Selena Gomez and Chris Evans. Earlier in October, photos of Evans and Gomez leaving a studio and restaurant together on the same day surfaced.

However, a magazine discovered that the said pictures were taken a year ago, revealing that Selena's pictures were dated in October 2019 and November 2017, while Chris' pictures were taken in the summer of 2020 and October 2013, Seventeen reported.

The speculation about Gomez and Evans dating also sparked after the "Captain America" actor followed the "Hands to Myself" singer on Instagram.

Neither Selena Gomez nor Chris Evans has issued a statement regarding the recent rumors surrounding them. However, it can be recalled that the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer previously revealed in an interview that she has a crush on the Marvel star.

"I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He's very cute," Gomez said in a 2015 interview with Andy Cohen.

Chris Evans and Lizzo

It was not the first time that Chris Evans was linked with singers. In August the Captain America was linked to Lizzo, as the singer jokingly said on TikTok that she carried the baby of Chris Evans.

@lizzo Reply to @notjustjosiahh ♬ Captain America (From "Captain America: The First Avenger") - London Music Works

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child... We're gonna have a little America," the singer jokingly said while the music of "Captain America" played in the background. Evans then jokingly slid on the DMs of the "Rumors" singer, jokingly addressing "their little one."

@lizzo OMG YALL- HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! ♬ original sound - lizzo

"Hey I just heard a little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," Evans said to Lizzo.

Although rumors about dating surrounded Chris Evans, the "Captain America" has kept his dating life private, although he was linked to Jenney Slate from 2016 to 2018.

