Are pop star Selena Gomez and "Captain America" star Chris Evans the new "power couple"? Rumors that the two have been dating started to circulate on Thursday, and fans reacted on social media.

Twitter was flooded with speculations, with many of the fans celebrating the rumors. One fan of Evans said it's alright if Selena would date the "Captain America," calling the situation a win-win.

Honestly if someone was going to date my man Chris Evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez



and if someone was going to date my girl Selena Gomez then I’m glad it’s Chris Evans



a win-win situation for me because I both love them 💕😭 — patricia🍦 (@patsypattyyy) October 8, 2021

Another fan said "it's about time" that Gomez and Evans date each other, adding that the two would be the "most attractive couple in Hollywood.

I mean, it's about time they start dating each other 🥺❤️ Chris Evans and Selena Gomez will be the most attractive couple in Hollywood https://t.co/r4IKJyVT3W — ai (@ai_codee) October 8, 2021

One user said that if Gomez was dating Evans, it gives hope about "going from toxic boys to a Damn Man."

If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN 🎉 — nat (@nat_gras) October 6, 2021

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Dating Rumors

The fans' reactions about the rumored relationship between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans started when the action star followed the "The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer on Instagram, The U.S Sun reported.

Fans were quick to notice Evans' move, as the actor only follows 162 people. Chris Evans seemed to use his social media account only to communicate with fans and other artists, like when he recently responded to Lizzo's joke about her being pregnant with the actor's child.

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! ♬ original sound - lizzo

Selena's fans, on the other hand, recalled that the singer previously opened up about having a major crush on Evans.

Aside from Chris Evans following Selena Gomez on Instagram, there were also reports of him and the pop star spotted together, hanging out several times in Los Angeles, according to Cosmopolitan.

They were reportedly spotted leaving a studio together earlier this month and leaving the same restaurant together a few days later in photos spreading on social media.

One Twitter user disputed the photo of Selena used in the dating rumors with Evans, saying the actress' photo was posted on social media in 2019 when she was leaving her acting coach's house in Los Angeles.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same studio in LA (Oct.1st). Rumours are that the two superstars are working together in an upcoming film after they started following eachother on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9d0Qx22ZKS — paro (@selenasadios) October 1, 2021

Despite these rumors, there's still no official confirmation that anything is happening between the two stars.

Selena Gomez Have a Crush on Chris Evans

In a 2015 interview, Selena Gomez admitted that she has a crush on the "Captain America" star.

The "Who Says" singer appeared as a guest on "Watch What Happens Life" when a viewer asked her who was her "number one celebrity crush."

Gomez appeared to be a little bit gushed as she thought for an answer.

Selena Gomez Saying That She "Kinda Have a Crush on Chris Evans" - From captainpetrova

"I kinda have a crush on Chris Evans," the actress answered. She went on to say that Evans was "super cute."

Andy Cohen, the show's host, then told Selena Gomez that Chris Evans would be flattered and would "love" the singer after hearing what she said.

