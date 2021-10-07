Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Tristan Thompson, is reportedly "begging" the American socialite to accept him back in her life.

The news about Tristan wanting to get back with Khloe was confirmed by the Sun as told by an insider. Khloe and Tristan reportedly broke up after months of rumors that the NBA player cheated with multiple women. Khloe and Tristan are parents to three-year-old daughter True.

READ NEXT: Charlie Sheen Is Finally Free of Paying Denise Richards Child Support; Actress 'Blindsided' by Ruling

Khloe Kardashian Ex-Husband Tristan Thompson 'In Best Behavior'

Aside from claiming that Tristan Thompson was planning to get back with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, the insider also said that the NBA star is on his "best behavior."

The insider noted that he was willing to clean his act to get Khloe Kardashian back.

Despite their split, the insider said that Tristan spends more time with his daughter. The source added that the athlete was doing all the classes with True and family dinners, making him a "very present" father.

Khloe Kardashian Happy on Being Single Following Tristan Thompson Split

In August, another insider said that Khloe Kardashian was "happy being single" following split with Tristan Thompson.

"Khloe is happily co-parenting with him [Thompson]. She seems happy being single too," the insider noted.

The insider also said that the socialite was not "interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan" at the time.

"He [Tristan] can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her [Khloe] back. She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy focusing on True," the source noted.

In July, another source claimed that even though the NBA star disappointed the socialite "many times," Khloe was still "very loyal" to Tristan.

Tristan Thompson Cheating History

Tristan Thompson's cheating history dates back to August 2016 when rumors sparked that the athlete was two-timing with Khloe Kardashian and Jordan Craig, Elite Daily reported.

Craig was then pregnant with Tristan's son and gave birth to the child in December of the same year, when Khloe and Tristan are in four months of their relationship.

A video filmed in October 2017 and surfaced in 2018 showed Tristan motorboating while kissing two women at a Washington D.C. hookah lounge.

The NBA star was again caught up in another cheating scandal while dating Kardashian in April 2018 when he was spotted with Instagram model Lani Blaire. They were seen in video footage seemed to be kissing.

In 2019, Jordyn Woods, a family friend of the Jenners and the Kardashians, was also caught in a cheating scandal with Tristan. Woods earlier explained that the NBA star kissed her, but there was no "passion" involved.

In April this year, Instagram model Sydney Chase said she hooked up with Tristan. She claimed that the athlete told her that he was single and no longer in a relationship.

In June, Tristan was seen entering a bedroom with three women at a Los Angeles party. Tristan and Khloe are seemingly still separated after they called it quits in June and it seems like it will stay that way.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly gave the NBA star an "ultimatum," saying it "was not a good idea for their three-year-old daughter to grow up with a father who was disrespectful to women."

READ MORE: Britney Spears Thanks Attorney After Saying Her Family 'F--k With' Her Amid Conservatorship Battle With Dad Jamie Spears

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Kardashian-Jenners Learn of Tristan's Cheating Scandal - From E! Entertainment