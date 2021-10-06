Pop icon Britney Spears thanked her lawyer "for changing her life" just days after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator.

On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to speak out about her family, particularly how her family treated her during her 13-year conservatorship.

She included in her post a photo she claimed makes her want to cry, Fox News reported. It was an image of a woman lying on a mattress underwater as another woman faced her.

"This picture is everything to me!!! It makes me want to cry... She's saving her divine feminine sister!!!," Spears wrote in the caption as she started narrating her experience when she underwent the conservatorship.

Britney Spears Thanks Attorney on Her Instagram Post

The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer urged the public to rescue "friends" who feel small, have no car, no phone, no door for privacy, and "have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week" without a day off.

"I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!," Spears noted.

Citing her family situation, the singer then said: "If you're like my family who says things like 'sorry, you're in a conservatorship'... probably thinking you're different so they can f--k with you!!!"

At the end of her caption, Britney Spears expressed her gratitude to her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

"Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life," the singer noted.

Rosengart was the attorney who agreed to represent Britney Spears when she was allowed to hire someone who could represent her in her legal battle earlier this summer.

Fans and personalities took time to support the pop star's sentiments on her post, including fashion designer Vera Wang who expressed her happiness to hear the singer speaking the "truth."

Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney Movement

The pop star thanking her attorney came a day after she thanked her supporters behind the #FreeBritney movement, ET Online reported. The singer posted a video of herself on Instagram as she thanked her supporters in the caption.

"I have no words... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship... my life is now in that direction," Spears wrote.

The pop star went on to say that she cried for two hours, the night before the post, knowing that her fans were the best.

Jamie Spears Removed as Britney Spears' Conservator

Judge Brenda Penny has removed the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, as the one who controls the singer's $60 million fortune, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

During her court testimony, Britney Spears compared her conservatorship experience to "sex trafficking," claiming that she had to work seven days a week under the control of his father. The pop star added that her father and anyone involved in the conservatorship, including her management, should be sent to jail.

Despite Jamie Spears' removal as conservator, the judge appointed accountant John Zabel as the temporary replacement in the post, while Jodi Montgomery has remained her personal conservator of the singer.

Rosengart noted that Britney Spears was happy about the judge's decision, adding that their goal is to completely free her from the conservatorship by her 40th birthday on December 2.

Rosengart will continue to attend his client's next scheduled court hearing on November 12 as they work to end the conservatorship together.

