Justin Bieber Launches His Pre-Roll Cannabis Joints After Partnering With LA-Based Company Palms

The pop singer Justin Bieber is now selling pre-roll cannabis in various areas in the United States. Most of his targeted consumers are residing in California.

As of the moment, many musicians and Hollywood actors are accused of using drugs. But, many fans across the globe don't judge them since it is considered a normal activity when you are in the music or film industry.

On the other hand, many health experts are still debating about the negative and positive effects of weeds or marijuana. Some of them claim that cannabis should be legal in many parts of the globe because it can be used for medical purposes.

However, most individuals are using it for recreational activities. If you are one of them, then you need to remember the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) still hasn't approved the use of cannabis or marijuana. Although this is the case, it seems like JB would still continue his new line of business.

Justin Bieber's New Cannabis Line is Named After His Popular Song

According to New York Daily News' latest report, the popular singer named his new cannabis after one of his latest songs, "Peaches."

If you already heard the song, one of its lyrics mentioned that JB already has his "peaches" in Georgia. Because there's only a short timeline between the release of his song, which was launched earlier this 2021, and his new marijuana business, many fans claimed that the single is actually about him selling drugs.

However, Distractify reported that his cannabis pre-rolls are only available in four U.S. states, and Georgia is not included. Specifically, Justin will sell his marijuana products in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Florida.

Before you make any conclusion, you need to remember that cannabis consumption is actually legal in these U.S. states.

Why Is JB Selling Cannabis Pre-Rolls?

Yahoo Entertainment reported that Bieber partnered with the California-based company Palms to make his new marijuana business a reality.

"I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it - especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health," said Justin.

On the other hand, JB explained that some of his new Peaches line's revenues would go to Veterans Walk and Talk, an organization that advocates the use of medicinal cannabis. Justin is just one of the popular singers entering the marijuana industry. Recently, Drake also launched his own cannabis company called More Life Growth Company.

