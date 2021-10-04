Billie Eilish slammed the Texas abortion law on Saturday night while she was on the stage of Austin City Limits 2021. Eilish made her comments amid her performance at the ACL Fest Stage at Zilker Park.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance on 2021 MTV VMAs, Billie Eilish Allegedly not Pleased

Billie Eilish on the Texas Abortion Law

During the event, Elish said that she almost wanted to cancel her appearance on Austin City Limits 2021. The singer contended that her reason for not wanting to show herself at the event was because of the bill that scraps abortion.

It can be recalled that the Texas abortion law enacted in September prevents women who are six weeks pregnant - or a fetal heartbeat was detected from the child in the womb - to engage in abortion. It was also known that the law allows civilians to sue abortion providers who violate the law and help women obtain an abortion.

Despite announcing that Eilish almost called it quits with the event on Saturday, the "Ocean Eyes" singer went on to share her realizations with the crowd.

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas’s new abortion law during her set at Austin City Limits:



“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here… My body, my fucking choice!” pic.twitter.com/U84pNYtN7G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2021

"I remembered that it's you guys [Texans] are the f- victims, and you deserve everything in the world," Eilish said in front of the crowd.

As crowds continued to cheer and shout when Eilish made her comments about her stand on the Texas abortion law, the singer was seen raising her middle finger shouting, "my body my f-choice."

Billie Eilish is not the only musician who voiced out their thoughts on the Texas Abortion law. Artists like P!nk, Barbara Streisand, and Lauren Jauregui, took their time to express their thoughts on the issue, Billboard reported.

I stand in solidarity with people in TX who, as of today, face an extreme 6-week abortion ban. This ban, #SB8, will be the blueprint for bans across the US. Unless we do something about it. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/jE7GCOneg4 pic.twitter.com/DeuSzOBGiN — P!nk (@Pink) September 2, 2021

Earlier in September, P!nk took to social media to show her solidarity with Texans as the six-weeks abortion ban was enacted in the state. The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer pointed out that Texas' Senate Bill 8 will be the blueprint towards the abortion bans across the U.S.

Have we gone backwards in time? Isn’t it interesting how putting on a mask is “violating their bodies” but the anti-choice abortion laws are not? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 2, 2021

Streisand also expressed her anguish on the law, asking if people had "gone backwards in time," mentioning how wearing face masks "violate[s] the bodies" while "anti-choice abortion laws are not."

that influence these kinds of decisions. 6 weeks is not enough time to make the proper decision for you and your family. The way that this law calls for third parties to get involved in reporting and suing people who are making decisions about their own bodies and facilities — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) September 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Jauregui said that six weeks is not enough time for a woman to decide for herself and her family.

Texas Abortion Law

Billie Eilish's comments came a day after a federal judge considered whether to block the Texas abortion law, as the Biden administration challenges Senate Bill 8, The Guardian reported.

Justice Department Attorney Brian Netter argued on the court on Friday that Texas knew that states may not ban abortions at six weeks; that is why the officials utilized an "unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice" that aims to scare abortion providers and other sectors that can help women exercise their rights.

However, Will Thompson from the Texas Attorney General's Office argued that Senate Bill 8 was not a "vigilante scheme," contending that the law uses "normal, lawful, process" of justice in the state.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman heard the said case, and it was still unclear how soon the judge will decide on the matter.

READ NEXT: Sofia Vergara Goes NSFW for a Photo to Celebrate National Coffee Day

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: DOJ Lays Out Cruelty Of Texas Abortion Law In Federal Court Hearing - From MSNBC