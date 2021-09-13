Latina pop diva Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, looking gorgeous as she presented the winner for the Song of the Year category.

Lopez's appearance on the 2021 VMAs came as the "Dance Again" singer, and her beau, Ben Affleck, made a red-carpet comeback last Friday at the Venice Film Festival.

Lopez went out on the stage of the MTV VMAs this year to present the Song of the Year, which was won by Olivia Rodrigo for the song Driver's License, E Online reported.

The actress wowed the crowd with her gorgeous get-up at the ceremony, as she wore a sexy leather lace crop top and a mini-skirt decorated with sequins from David Koma. The "Let's Get Loud" singer also did not fail to show some skin as her outfit featured sexy strings that held her outfit together, showing her toned abs. Lopez paired her fabulous outfit with naked-style stilettos.

"Happy 40th birthday, MTV," Lopez said on stage, adding that she feels very good to be in her hometown for the VMAs. It can be recalled that the ceremony was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

READ NEXT: Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Have a Fiery Confrontation on MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Billie Eilish Allegedly Not Pleased on Jennifer Lopez's Appearance on VMAs 2021

Lopez was no stranger to the Video Music Awards, as she won four times, including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2018.

Although many fans were surprised with Lopez's appearance at the awards ceremony, not all artists were pleased when she went on the stage, including Billie Eilish.

As the Latina pop diva received cheers and claps on the audience, New York Post reported that Eilish was caught on the MTV cameras not clapping. The singer was also reported to have an expressionless face that borders to a frown.

People online were quick to criticize the "Ocean Eyes" singer for her reaction when Lopez went on stage. One user said that she doesn't like Eilish at all, adding that the new album was a whack. Another user asked if the "When The Party's Over" singer does not like Lopez.

I don’t like Billie Eilish at all no more sorry… her new album whack and she ain’t paying respect to my girl Jlo. Jlo all day! Let’s get loud! 🎉 🇵🇷 — Ra (@xraulxxx) September 13, 2021

Apart from the criticism, some users also defended the Eilish online, saying that the singers both like each other and they talk. Another user retaliated on the news, saying that what Billie Eilish did was not a "major diss," urging the people to not pit women against each other.

they both like eachother and talk💀 — liv🌈🌈🌈 (@livi_kaykay) September 13, 2021

So what if Billie Eilish didn't get up, clap, and lose it when JLo came out on stage at the #VMAs? It's not a "major diss" or news worthy stuff. Legit stop pitting women against each other for clicks. It's not a good look. pic.twitter.com/3u6PgqeOk7 — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) September 13, 2021

Ben Affleck Protects Jennifer Lopez, Shoves Man at Venice Airport

Jennifer Lopez's surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs came after Ben Affleck engaged in a superman moment as he protected Jennifer Lopez from a man who intercepted them in Venice airport on Saturday.

During Affleck and Lopez's walk at the airport, an aggressive man tried to take the actor's photo. Affleck then placed his hand on the man's chest and pushed him away during the encounter. Jennifer Lopez trailed on Affleck's back as the actor's security team stepped in to put distance between the man and Affleck.

The incident was reported to occur a day after he and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet return at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

READ NEXT: Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Rings in Tiffany & Co.: Is He Getting Engaged Again With Jennifer Lopez?

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Sparkly Cutout Skirt For Her Surprise Appearance At VMA's 202 - From The Coconut Buzz