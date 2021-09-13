Former UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor got into a commotion with rapper Machine Gun Kelly during the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 red carpet on Sunday.

McGregor and Kelly had to be separated after getting into an altercation on the VMAs red carpet at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The commotion led the mixed martial artist to be kicked out of the building, The U.S. Sun reported. However, McGregor was eventually allowed to reenter the building.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes 2021 List

Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly on MTV Video Music Awards 2021

TMZ reported that the altercation between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly started after the mixed martial artist approached the rapper to say hi. However, Kelly's security pushed Conor away and was surprised by how he was treated.

Sources connected to the situation also told TMZ that McGregor asked Kelly for a photo, which the latter denied. That allegedly escalated into Kelly pushing the mixed martial artist, who stumbled back and spilled his drink.

Wearing pink blazers, Conor McGregor was reported to throw the rest of his drink at Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

The mixed martial artist also allegedly tried to land a punch on Machine Gun Kelly, but McGregor missed as he was not close enough to the rapper.

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were then pulled apart by security on hand before things got really ugly. McGregor received his walking cane back after it fell on the ground during the scuffle.

McGregor barely got his full health back, following his loss on his most recent match with Dustin Poirier on July 10. Both McGregor and Kelly have not yet issued an official statement regarding the altercation at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 red carpet.

Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Shoved Parking Attendant

A parking lot attendant in Los Angeles recently accused Machine Gun Kelly of battery after the singer allegedly pushed him in the chest when he was upset over a delay in getting his car.

According to sources, the incident happened in a lot where Kelly and Mod Sun are shooting the film "Good Mourning with a U." But people on the movie set claimed that the pushing incident between Kelly and the parking attendant did not happen.

They added that the attendant wandered into the middle of their on-location shoot and barked at a crew member to get out of the lot, not to Kelly.

During the argument, TMZ reported that Kelly yelled at the guy to get off the set, but he did not engage in physical contact with the attendant.

The parking attendant reportedly waited at least a week before reporting the incident to the police. The said parking attendant also claimed that he did not sustain any injuries and told the cops that there were no witnesses despite being on a movie set.

Although Machine Gun Kelly's camp denied the pushing incident, TMZ reported that the case would "probably" end up at the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, if anything.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Finally Served With Court Papers in Rape Case by Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Conor McGregor Gets in a Fight with Machine Gun Kelly - From Fight Universe