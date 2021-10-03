"Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara wowed her fans as she posed for a sizzling hot NSFW photo of herself to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Vergara took to Instagram to show how she celebrated the event on October 1.

The actress did not fail to showcase her curves as she posed fully nude as she laid on coffee beans, which were also covering her private parts.

"Happy #nationalcoffeeday... All Colombian café," Vergara captioned the NSFW photo. Fans were quick to laud the sexiness of the "America's Got Talent" judge. One fan asked how she can wake up every day and be Sofia Vergara.

On Sunday, Vergara also wowed her fans on her aesthetics as the actress rocked a casual yet pricey look in Beverly Hills, The Daily Mail reported.

The actress wore a tie-dyed long-sleeved top with classic light blue cropped jeans. Vergara also wore a pair of Golden Goose sneakers that features shiny metallic silver midsole and a leopard-patterned star on the side. The actress had a Dolce & Gabbana logo-plaque woven shoulder bag that costs $3,745.

Who Is Sofia Vergara?

Aside from playing the role of Gloria in the hit comedy series "Modern Family," and being a fashion icon of the entertainment industry, Sofia Vergara is also known to be a television producer, presenter, actress, and model.

The actress started her career when she was discovered by a photographer on a beach in her hometown, Barranquilla, Colombia. Vergara and her family moved to Miami, Florida after her brother died in 1998. But before being an actress and television host, Vergara had plans to study dentistry at the University of Columbia.

Sofia Vergara: Net Worth

With her success in the American entertainment industry, Vergara grew to have a massive net worth. According to The U.S. Sun, the actress has a net worth of about $180 million as of 2021, which is not surprising since she was listed by Forbes in the previous year as the highest-paid actress.

Most of her riches came from her role in her "Modern Family," and her gig in "America's Got Talent," earning her around $43 million. Annually, Vergara was reported to earn at least $10 million from "America's Got Talent," while she was reported to earn at least $500,000 per episode of "Modern Family."

Sofia Vergara: Love Life

Apart from her success, Sofia also took time to experience romance. Before coming into the U.S., the actress married her childhood sweetheart José Gonzales, but the two divorced after two years of their marriage in 1993.

In 2015, Sofia Vergara then married actor Joe Manganiello in November 2015, as they exchanged their vows at the Breaker's Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sofia Vergara Battles Cancer

Despite her fame, Vergara also faced challenges in her life, and one of them is when she battled Thyroid cancer over 20 years ago. The actress opened up her experience while at an event with "Stand Up to Cancer," a charity that raises funds for cancer research. Vergara said that she was diagnosed with the disease when she was 28 years old and shared that she researched a lot about it instead of panicking.

Sofia Vergara: New Project

Sofia Vergara excites her fans as she announced on Instagram on Sunday that she will be a voice actor in the film "Koati," as she will give life to the film's villain named "Zaina."

"It's so fun to play the villain... You guys are going to love the amazing adventure coming later this month," Vergara captioned her IG post.

Koati centers around Nachi, a free-spirited coati who will engage in an adventure to stop Zaina from destroying their rainforest homeland. The said film will run in the theaters on October 15.

