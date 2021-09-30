Eminem on Wednesday made a surprise appearance at his newly opened restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti. The 48-year-old rapper served his fans as he took orders from his restaurant, The Daily Mail reported.

Eminem Shows up in His Spaghetti Restaurant

The "Love The Way You Lie" rapper appeared in a gray hoodie over a white t-shirt, and he was spotted taking selfies with his fans and flipping his middle finger to the camera in one snap.

Eminem taking food orders from his fans is the cutest thing ever. pic.twitter.com/73gy99b1LK — Nina 🏴‍☠️⚓️ (@nina2641998) September 29, 2021

Eminem's restaurant is located in the alley between Union Assembly restaurant and the Fillmore at 2131 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

On Wednesday at around 10 a.m. or seven hours before the advertised opening, Eminem's fans began to line up, The Detroit News reported. Fans did not expect Eminem to be present at Mom's Spaghetti restaurant.

"This has been a dream my whole life," said an Eminem fan Errin Farrer. Farrer noted that she was able to take a picture with Eminem, hug the rapper, and get his autograph on the package of the spaghetti she ordered.

READ NEXT: 'The Bodyguard' Remake Playwright Matthew Lopez to Feature "Young Latina" in Whitney Houston's Role

Eminem's Spaghetti Restaurant

Eminem's restaurant has nearly 20 years of history as the name "Mom's Spaghetti" was derived from a verse that he rapped for his song titled "Lose Yourself" in 2002. The said music was the theme song of the Oscar-winning "8 Mile."

It was not the first time that Mom's Spaghetti served pasta to people. In 2017, the said restaurant emerged as a pop-up at the Shelter, the venue of St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit, tied to the release of the rapper's "Revival" album.

The said pop-up was also present in several rapper performances, including the one in Coachella, Firefly, and Governor's Ball in 2018. It also showed up during the pandemic to deliver spaghetti to frontline workers. Mom's Spaghetti was in collaboration with Union Joints Crew and several other restaurants in Detroit.

"The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was an enthusiasm for a regularly occurring Mom's spaghetti that would be open all year long," Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, said.

Rosenberg went on to say that they "had a lot of fun" putting the project together with Union Joints, adding that the response of the fans was "overwhelmingly positive."

Eminem Teases New Music

Aside from surprising his fans on his newly opened spaghetti restaurant, Eminem also teased a new song that would accompany the sequel of a Spider-Man spin-off, "Venom."

On Wednesday, the rapper took to Twitter to announce the new soundtrack of "Venom: Let There be Carnage," which collaborates with other artists, including Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy. The teaser did not reveal any verse but included a spooky atmosphere.

Despite teasing his new song, Eminem did not provide details about the song's official release and the official title of the said soundtrack. "Venom: Let There be Carnage" is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, October 1.

READ MORE: Netflix's 'Squid Game' Accidentally Leaks Real Phone Number; Owner Bombarded With Annoying Calls

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Eminem's 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restaurant Opens in Downtown Detroit - From Click On Detroit