Whitney Houston's iconic movie "The Bodyguard" was set for a remake, but with a twist as Latino playwright Matthew Lopez said in an interview that the role of the "Queen Of The Night" singer in the film will be played differently, as a young Latina.

Lopez shared his vision for the remake of the iconic film, during an interview saying that he would bring several other twists in his remake of "The Bodyguard."

"The Bodyguard" to Feature Young Latina as Lead Role

In the interview, the American Puerto Rican playwright said that he negotiated with Warner Bros. to make the protagonist of the 1992 film into a Latina when he was offered to write for its remake.

The playwright then pointed out that the company agreed to his terms, The Daily Mail reported.

The Puerto Rican playwright also revealed that the remake of Whitney Houston's 1992 film will revolve around a Latina who has just become a star, instead of focusing on an established star, the role that Houston played in the original film.

"It's about how her [Latina] life has changed because she is an overnight sensation," Lopez said, contending that the role needs immediate protection in the 21st century.

The playwright also revealed that it was important for him to put Latin representation in reprising "The Bodyguard," to get Latin faces on the big screen.

Despite announcing his plans for the remake of "The Bodyguard," Matthew Lopez did not discuss when will be the release date of the film and who will play the protagonist of the story.

The Bodyguard

It can be recalled that the 1992 film "The Bodyguard" revolved around Rachel Marron, an established singer who hired a bodyguard to protect her after she received threatening messages from a stalker.

Maron was played by legendary singer Whitney Houston.

The film raked in at least $411 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film of 1992. The soundtrack of the film, which was made into an album, sold for over 45 million copies and became the best-selling soundtrack of all time. The said album also became the best-selling album by a female artist of all time.

The Bodyguard Playwright Matthew Lopez

Lopez sharing his plans on the remake of Whitney Houston's iconic film in 1992 came after he was named the first Latino playwright who won the Tony awards for best play on Sunday.

During his speech in the prestigious awards show, Lopez highlighted his Latino roots in the crowd composed of theatrical power brokers and producers.

"We [Latinos] are a vibrant community, reflecting a vast array of cultures, experiences, and yes, skin tones," Lopez underscored during his speech. The Puerto Rican writer went on saying that they "have so many stories to tell" that wanted to come out of them.

"Let us tell you our stories," Lopez added.

