Meghan Trainor, one of the most popular American music artists across the globe, announced that she wants to have more kids. Earlier this 2021, she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, a Hollywood actor, welcomed their baby boy Riley.

READ MORE: Fat Joe Reveals Everybody, Including Himself, Is Scared to Face Busta Rhymes In "Verzuz" Stage

However, it seems like the 27-year-old singer is now ready to have more babies. She shared her desire during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the popular "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Meghan also said that she is expected to have twins the next time they get pregnant. The show's host asked her why she wanted to have twins now.

"Two-in-one - sound like a deal to me! I don't know, I want three-in-one. I just want so many, but, like, I don't wanna be pregnant five times. ... I just wanna get, in and out, yep," she answered via PEOPLE's latest report.

Why Meghan Trainor Wants Twins

According to International The News, Trainor really loves being a mom. However, she doesn't actually want to experience the process of getting pregnant and giving birth every time she and her husband are having a child.

Based on her statement, it seems like she wants to have two or more babies and to give birth to all of them in one go.

"I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night," the American musician shared with a smile on her face.

She added that every time they put their kid to sleep, it feels like they are already greatly blessed.

Trainor Shares Her Experience as a Mother

Yahoo News reported that Meghan shared her truthful thoughts about being a mother. She said that her body is now covered with stretch marks and scars.

However, the singer added that she needs to love all these changes since they won't go away as they are a sign that she finally became a mother.

Just like other women, there are some days where Trainor feels like she is struggling to feel desirable. The American icon said that she feels this way even in her relationship with her loving husband.

She even got a few therapy sessions to help herself feel better again. But now, her statements show that she is more than ready to be a mother to more children.

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back on Heather McDonald After Comedian Called Her Hypocrite Over Instagram Post; Says She was Extra Sensitive Over Son's Death