Chrissy Teigen indirectly hit back on Heather McDonald after the comedian criticized John Legend's wife for her Instagram post about "perfection."

On Tuesday, Teigen took to Instagram stories to address the issue, claiming that she was extra sensitive as the comedian's comment fell on the day she lost her son, Jack.

Chrissy Teigen Indirectly Reacts on Comedian's Comment

Legend's wife said that she was not able to sleep because she was up "sobbing" after her phone popped up the moment that they were in the hospital exactly a year ago. Teigen also noted that his husband, John Legend, can attest that she was unable to get a good sleep.

"So maybe I'm a little sensitive today but f-off," Teigen stressed in her Instagram story. The model and television personality then followed her story with another one asking why people on social media follow those who they do not like.

Comedian Heather McDonald Comments on Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen indirectly clapped back on her Instagram account after comedian Heather McDonald left a comment on the model's "perfection" post on Monday.

It can be recalled that Teigen posted an "unflattering" photo of herself and paired it with a caption that tackles self-love, Yahoo! Life reported.

Teigen went on with her post, saying that the people were too focused and conditioned to seeing "perfect photos," mentioning that her comment section usually has people asking "why would she post this," and even someone will tell her that her picture was not "flattering." "I dunno, I just don't care about curating my Instagram to be perfection," Teigen added, emphasizing that she was a "mess," and her IG should "always reflect that."

Comments from other artists and personalities such as Vanessa Hudgens and Stephanie Suganami showed support towards Teigen. However, a then deleted comment by Heather McDonald criticized the actress for claiming to be not perfect on Instagram.

McDonald commented that Teigen's "unfiltered picture" that allows people to say mean things so people will actually post nice things "was so 3 years ago." The comedian then posted a photo posted by Teigen with a caption calling her a "hypocrite" and that she was on days where she needed to point something out.

Chrissy Teigen on Her Baby

It can be recalled that Teigen and Legend lost their son on September 30 of last year, claiming that they were not able to stop the models' bleeding, making the baby unable to get the fluids he needed to survive.

On Tuesday, the model also posted a snap of herself crying beside her husband John Legend to commemorate the death of her son.

"They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. Mom and dad love you forever," Teigen said in her Instagram post.

Teigen also shared that her experience last year caused her the greatest pain, and even though she was not able to take care of Jack, she was able to take care of herself and know that "bodies are precious and life is a miracle."

