"Squid Game" has become the first South Korean series to claim the No. 1 spot on Netflix in the U.S. However, it accidentally exposed a phone number that belongs to a person in real life.

The owner of the phone number, which appeared on one of the cards they gave out on the Netflix series, has reported harassment.

Phone Number Owner Disturbed by Calls From 'Squid Game' Fans

According to Money Today, a Korean citizen has received more than 4,000 calls since her phone number appeared in the series. The owner said the calls were interrupting her daily life.

According to NME, the owner has already called out Netflix and the show's production team to respond to the issue.

In his recent interview with SBS News, the phone number owner claimed that the producers told her to "change her number," saying that it's the "only option" for the current situation.

Based on the SBS News report, the "Squid Game" production team supposedly told the owner that they could not do anything since the phone number already went out. The team also said that the only option for her was to change her number. They added that they did not put the phone number intentionally.

However, the phone number owner claimed that changing the number is not an option. The owner said that the phone number is tied to a business they have been running for nearly 20 years.

The phone number owner also criticized the production team for offering only a ₩1 million settlement or around $849 as compensation.

Meanwhile, a representative for "Squid Game" said in a statement to Osen that the production team was still "trying to solve" the issue. The production team also claimed that they continue to have phone calls and face-to-face meetings with the owner of the number.

READ NEXT: Fat Joe Reveals Everybody, Including Himself, Is Scared to Face Busta Rhymes In "Verzuz" Stage

'Squid Game' Ranks No. 1 on Netflix in the U.S.

"Squid Game" not only took the top two spots in more than 70 other countries and territories of the Netflix platforms, but it also became the first Korean series to rank No. 1 in Netflix's U.S. most-watched list.

Based on the streaming analytics company FlixPatrol, the hit Korean series beat out the popular British teen drama "Sex Education," which previously maintained the top position on the U.S. chart for its 3rd season premiere.

On the global chart, "Squid Game" has secured the No. 2 spot overall. The series leads with the No.1 position in 21 other countries, while in No. 2 spots in 50 others.

Before the hit series went on the global charts, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he'd started working on the show in 2008 after being "mesmerized" by survival games and wanting to create a Korean version.

He shared that the project, which features games' brutality and cruelty, was initially shelved before picking it back up for Netflix.

With the show's release, Dong-hyuk hoped that viewers would be able to seek relief from the competition and pressures of daily life.

READ MORE: Alicia Keys to Premiere Four-Part YouTube Originals Docuseries

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Production Team of 'Squid Game' and Netflix Respond to Accusation of Illegal Phone Number Exposure - From KStarLive