Fifteen-time Grammy award-winning artist and globally-celebrated music icon Alicia Keys is set to release a four-part YouTube Originals docuseries titled "Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories."

As she completes her AK20 celebration - the 20th anniversary of her smash debut album "Songs in A Minor" - and as she puts the finishing touches on her 8th and most exciting album to date, she captures everything for an intimate experience in the new YouTube Originals docuseries.

Produced by Alicia Keys herself, "Noted" is a four-part documentary series marked with introspective and breathtaking moments and visual displays, giving audiences a peek through her life-defining memories and meaningful conversations with her contemporaries and loved ones.

Keys provides a whole new experience that combines documentary and performance shows in a way fans never thought possible. All four episodes will premiere for free on Thursday, September 30, only on Alicia Keys' official YouTube Channel.

"Noted" comes at a very opportune time for the music icon, following the release of her latest single, "LALA," earlier this month together with Swae Lee. "LALA" gives Alicia Keys a chance to present her in top form, owning the genre like the musical genius that she is, and fans can expect the same once "Noted" releases.

After "LALA," Alicia Keys also returned to the MTV VMAs stage for a debut live performance of her latest track with her hometown, New York City, sprawled in its elegance behind her.

Immediately after the MTV VMA, she blazed at the red carpet of the 2021 MET Gala sporting AZ Factory and Van Cleef & Arpels and later ending the day with an exclusive evening attended by the likes of Michael Jordan and Elon Musk.

