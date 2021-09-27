American singer Fat Joe believed that everyone in the rap industry including himself is scared to go up against fellow rapper and music producer Busta Rhymes in a "Verzuz" battle.

Fat Joe Shows Respect to Busta Rhymes

According to Revolt, during his recent Instagram Live session, the "All The Way Up" emcee shared to his viewers the reason why they haven't seen Busta participate in the popular music battle series "Verzuz" yet.

"Fat Joe scared to do "Verzuz" with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else," Fat Joe emphasized.

The 51-year-old rapper, Fat Joe, even compared Busta Rhymes to a boxer who knocked everybody out. Fat Joe shared that people were scared to fight those kinds of boxers.

Also, Fat Joe pointed out that Busta Rhymes is only going to out-rap, out-perform anybody who would go up against him in a "Verzuz" battle.

He even called out Busta Rhymes during his live session in Instagram and said that nobody wants to get in the "Verzuz" battle arena with the rapper/music producer. Fat Joe added that Busta Rhymes could be honorary and the show could give him a check despite not having any battle.

The East Flatbush, New York rapper Busta proved himself for years that he is a force to be reckoned with on the stage.

Recently, Busta Rhymes proved that he still got what it takes during his performance at the 2021 Video Music Awards. Busta, along with his hype man Spliff Star, rapped a medley of his biggest hits and verses.

The medley performed by Busta Rhymes at the 2021 Video Music Awards included "Look at Me Now," "Pass the Courvoisier," and "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See."

Throughout his performance, Busta had the crowd and he even turned to his audience while he hit his verses at his infamous quick pace.

Busta Rhymes Picks Ja Rule Over Fat Joe During "Verzuz" Battle

Fat Joe recently put his discography to the test when he went to a head-to-head battle against another New York born rapper Ja Rule on the "Verzuz" stage.

Fat Joe performed a number of his hits, from "Sunshine (The Light),""Another Round," "So Excited," "What's Luv," and "Lean Back."

He even brought out other music stars like Nelly, Ashanti, and Remy Ma to join him on stage for some of his performances. The two MCs ended the night by performing their verses from "New York" and giving each other their flowers.

Furthermore, Busta Rhymes was present at Madison Square Garden watching the battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe while they faced off, for "Verzuz."

Busta, who was sitting with Swizz Beatz, picked Ja Rule as the winner of the battle. He even gave him props for winning against Fat Joe.

However, many were shocked about the love and praise that he has given to Ja because the two had a high-profile beef in the past.

Despite their beef, the two have been in good terms for years. They even appeared together in a music video, with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

Prior to their beef, Busta Rhymes and Ja Rule were friends. Busta even appeared in Rule's "Holla Holla" remix and both of them made cameos, in Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On" music video.

