Charlie Sheen will no longer have to pay his ex-wife Denise Richards child support, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Monday.

A source close to the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told People that the court ruling caught the actress off guard. The source said that Richards was "blindsided" by the court date and decision.

The actress was not present in the court proceedings in which the judge adjusted Sheen's child support payments to "zero dollars a month" since daughter Sami, 17, is now living with the actor.

On Friday, Richards wrote on Instagram that she's traveling for work. According to the source, the actress was surprised that the court ruling happened while she was out of town.

An insider told Page Six that Richards was never served "this court date," and the actor did this on purpose. The "Two and a Half Men" reportedly filed the petition to change the child support arrangement two years ago and kept pushing the court date.

The source said the actor "pushed it off because he didn't want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support."

But another insider claimed that Richards knew "about the court date for six months."

Denise Richards Says Her Youngest Daughter With Charlie Sheen Still Stays With Her

Denise Richards insisted that Charlie Sheen should still pay for child support since their other daughter, Lola, 16, still lives with her, The Daily Mail reported.

"Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her," the source noted.

The source said the court ruling "is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising," adding that Sheen is "pitting" his daughters against their mother, "which is horrible."

Reports said that since Sheen filed the petition in December 2019, Richards has never filed any documents contesting the actor's request to reduce his child support payments.

The insider close to Richards said that Charlie Sheen has not paid any child support to the actress "in at least four years."

But Sheen's attorney claimed that Richards owes his ex-husband money as the actor overpaid on his child support for so long. The attorney then said that the actor has no plan to recoup those funds.

Denise Richards Elder Daughter Stays With Charlie Sheen

The ruling comes almost a month after Sami moved out of Richards' home she labeled as "hell house." In a now private TikTok video, Sami claimed that she was now full of self-love as she moved out of the residence, Page Six reported.

Sami did not clarify where she was staying, but The Daily Mail noted that the 17-year-old now lives with her father. According to court documents, Sami has been living with Sheen since July.

"Denise loves Sami very much and Sami loves her," the source close to Richards said, adding that Sami did not want to follow the rules imposed by her mother.

The source added that Denise Richards loves her daughter "very much" and that the actress was "saddened" by what happened.

