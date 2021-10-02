Actress Alyssa Milano offered no words to country singer Jason Aldean after his wife came under fire for sharing photos of her and their kids sporting anti-Biden shirts on Instagram.

On Thursday, Alyssa Milano took to Instagram to post a photo of news from the Washington Post, with Aldean as a topic.

The headline read: "Country star Jason Aldean used to keep his politics private. Now his toddlers are on Instagram wearing anti-Biden T-shirts."

"No comment needed," Milano wrote in the caption.

Some netizens quickly criticized the "Charmed" actress for her post and defended the country singer. One user asked how Aldean was different from her, who also voiced out her political views.

Another user also mentioned Alyssa Milano wearing an anti-Trump shirt, adding that Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, and kids were not different from her.

Alyssa Milano's comments came despite appearing on Capitol Hill to publicly vouch for policy legislation she believes in as a result of free speech. She also earlier voiced her interest in possibly running for Congress in California's 4th District in 2024.

Country Singer Jason Aldean Defends Family From Wearing Anti-Biden Shirts

The country singer also took to Instagram to defend his family from the backlash. Jason Aldean posted a silhouette of him on stage while the American flag flashed behind him. "I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," Aldean said in the caption.

The singer went on to say that the United States is the "greatest country in the world," and he wants to keep the country's state that way. Jason Aldean also included "#unapologetic" and "#phoenixwasfire" hashtags on his caption, as his wife and children garnered backlash for voicing their opposition to the Biden administration.

The country singer voicing his political stand was a sudden turn, as Aldean reportedly keeps his political beliefs close to the vest so that he would not alienate a portion of his fanbase.

When the singer was earlier asked if he voted for former President Donald Trump during the 2016 elections during an interview, he refused to answer the question.

"I don't know if I'm going to cross that road with you. That's one subject I stay away from," said the country singer, adding that the subject about politics is a "no-win."

Jason Aldean's Wife and Kids Wear Anti-Biden Shirt on Instagram

On Monday, Jason Aldean's wife posted on Instagram a slideshow of her family wearing clothing emblazoned with anti-Biden slogans and touted it to her two million followers.

Brittany can be seen wearing a gray shirt with the "Anti Biden Social Club" statement in the photos. Both kids of the couple were also wearing matching statement tees saying, "Hidin from Biden."

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean was seen in the picture also wearing a gray shirt. However, he was not wearing a statement shirt that shows in opposition to the current president.

WATCH: Alyssa Milano Discusses Her Political Activism - From Atlanta Journal-Constitution