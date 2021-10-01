Famous TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar and three other Mexicans died on Sunday following a police chase and car crash in Texas.

The incident happened on US Highway 83 near La Pryor, Texas, at around 1:25 a.m., E! Online reported. The 19-year-old TikToker and his three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were identified as Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41; Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36; and Jose Molina-Lara, 23. The Texas Highway Patrol confirmed that they were all Mexican nationals.

On Thursday, the Zavala County Sheriff's Office also said that the Homeland Security Investigations notified them that the three victims were illegal immigrants from Mexico.

It was unclear how Gabriel Salazar was related to the three Mexicans. Authorities did not provide details regarding the Texas TikTok star's injuries.

READ NEXT: TikTok Removes Videos of Viral Trend "Devious Licks" Promoting Students to Steal School Properties

Texas TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Dead After Car Crash

Reports said police officers tried to stop a white 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by the TikTok star known as GabeNotBabe, but he refused to pull over.

Authorities unsuccessfully deployed a tire deflation device on the TikToker's car, which eventually hit a tree and rolled multiple times before bursting into flames.

Officials from the La Pryor Fire Department responded at the scene and admitted that it was challenging for them to put out the fire because of a ruptured gas tank that spilled fuel. The Texas Department of Public Safety is now investigating the crash.

Texas TikToker Gabriel Salazar

Gabriel Salazar, who was from San Antonio, joined the video-sharing app TikTok in 2019. His account garnered more than 2 million followers.

Days before his death, Salazar posted a TikTok video featuring his friends, whom he claimed fell asleep during their road trip. It was unclear if the friends in the video were the ones who died during the fatal car crash.

Aside from TikTok, Salazar also used Instagram as his outlet in sharing his love for cars. His last post on his Instagram account showed him wearing a black hoodie and posing in front of a white Camaro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GABE (@gabenotbabee)

A GoFundMe page was created to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses.

"Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel," the organizer wrote on the fundraiser post.

Danna Salazar, Salazar's older sister, confirmed her brother's passing on Instagram on Monday, and tributes for the young TikToker immediately flooded in.

"I'll no longer be able to see your beautiful smile... I love you little brother. I hope to see you soon," Danna Salazar wrote in Spanish as a caption in several photos of her brother.

Salazar's best friend and fellow TikToker Ricky Flores began the hashtag "LLG" for Long Live Gabe together with photos of him and Gabriel Salazar that he posted.

READ MORE: California Teacher in Viral TikTok Video Caught Telling Students to Pledge to Pride Flag Instead of American Flag

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: TikToker Gabriel Salazar Dies In Texas Car Accident - From E! News