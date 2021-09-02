A California teacher who went viral in Tiktok after bragging in a video that she took down an American flag and told her students they could instead pledge allegiance to a pride flag has been placed on administrative leave.

Newport Mesa Schools spokesperson Annette Franco confirmed to Fox News Wednesday that the teacher has been removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave.

Franco added that investigation regarding the matter continues, and the teacher will not be allowed to teach students while officials continue to investigate. The California teacher in the viral TikTok video was identified as Kristin Pitzen of Newport Mesa Schools in Orange County.

Viral TikTok Video Shows California Teacher Urges Students to Swear Allegiance on Pride Flag

The administrative leave and removal from the class stemmed from Pitzen's TikTok video, which is now deleted.

In the viral video, she said she had taken down the American flag in her classroom because it made her feel "uncomfortable" and told her student to place their allegiance on the pride flag instead.

The school district's policy requires that each school conducts daily patriotic exercises, including the pledge of allegiance to express patriotism and pride in the U.S., NBC Los Angeles reported. But students may choose not to join in the flag salute for personal reasons.

The California teacher reiterated the same statement in her video, saying that she lets students decide to do what they want for the daily pledge of allegiance.

"Okay, so during third period, we have announcements and they do the pledge of allegiance. I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don't stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, don't have to say the words," she said in her TikTok video that has been preserved by the Twitter account @libsoftiktok.

The teacher noted that her room does not have the national flag because she took it out during COVID as she whispered that the American flag made her uncomfortable.

At one point, one of her students reached out to her and said it feels weird to say the words without the flag in their room. "We do have a flag in the class that you can pledge your allegiance to," Pitzen told the student as she panned the camera to a pride flag posted on the wall of their classroom while laughing.

California Teacher Investigated for Viral Video on TikTok

The viral TikTok video of the California teacher prompted a different reaction from the school district and parents. Over the weekend, the Newport Mesa School District confirmed that they were aware of the incident and opened an investigation.

"Showing respect and honor for our nation's flag is a value that we instill in our students and expectation of our employees," said Franco, adding that they cannot discuss employee-related matters.

In a statement, the district also said they take the matter with "extreme seriousness."

Meanwhile, a small rally happened early Monday morning in front of the California teacher's school to show their support for the American flag.

One parent named Stephanie Cox said she could not believe how ignorant Pitzen can be.

"I'm in full support of the pride community, but I don't compare the pride flag to the American Flag," Cox noted.

