Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that the state would offer grants to schools that will not implement mask mandates.

The Republican governor from Arizona leveled up the pressure placed on public schools defying an order from the state that prohibits mask mandates.

Ducey's announcement came as the number of public school districts defying the state ban on mask mandates continues to grow, AZ Central reported.

Arizona Governor to Offer Incentives to School, Parents Who Will Reject Mask Mandates

The Arizona governor has created a school grant program amounting to $163 million, and only school districts that "follow all state laws" would be eligible for the grant program. The said budget would be derived from the federal COVID relief funds.

Doug Ducey said that schools with mask mandates or have to close because of COVID-19 outbreaks will not be eligible for the additional $1,800 per student.

The governor's spokesman C.J. Karamargin said that school districts who wish to be eligible for the grants were given 10 days to rescind their mask mandates.

"These grants acknowledge efforts by schools and educators that are following state laws and keeping their classroom doors open for Arizona's students," the Arizona governor said in a statement.

Ducey further noted that safety recommendation among school districts is welcome and encouraged. However, the Arizona governor said that mandates that place "more stress on students and families" are not allowed.

At least 14 Arizona school districts implemented mask mandates since schools opened this year. Although Ducey said that such mask mandates were illegal, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled on Monday that the districts can require wearing masks because the law issued by the governor does not take effect until September 29.

In the wake of Ducey's new grants concerning mask mandates, other Republican legislators lauded the move of the Arizona governor on Tuesday.

Representative Jake Hoffman from Queen Creek described the grants as a "great site in the right direction." Arizona Senate State President Karen Fann noted that she stands "100 percent" with Ducey's decision.

However, not everyone was glad about the decision of the Arizona governor. Arizona Democratic House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding accused Ducey of establishing a "Hunger Games" situation in the state.

"It's disgusting to put a bounty on spreading this illness to kids and punishing schools that try to operate safely," Bolding said in a statement.

Another Grant Program Announced by the Arizona Governor

Doug Ducey has also created a $10 million grant program that would provide funds to families that reject mask mandates.

Under the program, parents would be given $7,000 for each student if their public school required isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure or if it mandated masks or gave preferential treatment to vaccinated children.

Doug Ducey said the $10 million aid was for the state's low-income families. Families who will be eligible for the aid grant would be the ones who were affected by the COVID restrictions enacted by the schools.

