Texas Governor Gregg Abbot tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, after shunning the face mask mandates, as well as vaccinations in the lone star state.

His office announced the news about the Texas governor contracting the coronavirus in a statement, emphasizing that the governor was fully vaccinated and was asymptomatic.

The Texas governor, who is now 63 years old, is included in the higher risk category for suffering from a severe case if he contracts the virus.

Texas Governor Becomes COVID-19 Positive

Despite contracting the virus, Abbott's office confirmed that the Texas governor is in good health and does not experience any symptoms, CNBC reported citing the statement.

Furthermore, Abbott's office also highlighted that the Texas governor is in "constant communication" with his agency heads, staff, and government officials so that the local government of the lone star state would continue to run smoothly and efficiently.

Abbott plans to isolate himself in the governor's mansion as he would receive monoclonal antibody treatment. Although the governor tested positive for the disease, his wife, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative for coronavirus.

The detection of the virus on the Texas governor comes a day after he was present at the Republican Club of Heritage Ranch, located in the north of Dallas. Abbott's Twitter account announced the governor's presence on Tuesday, including a short video clip of a bunch of mask-less people.

.@GregAbbott_TX is at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting tonight! pic.twitter.com/oIuabG72lU — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) August 17, 2021

Three hours before his positive result was announced, USA Today reported that Abbott met with musician Jimmy Vaughan. The governor posted a photo of him with the artists on his Twitter. However, the said tweet was not available on his Twitter account.

"I want to express my gratitude for everybody across the country that has been sending in their good wishes," the governor said in a video message posted on his social media account.

As you may have heard, I have Covid.



Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains.



Thanks for the well wishes from around the country.



I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas.



God bless you all, and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Texas Governor Shuns Face Mask Mandates

The Texas Governor tested positive following his threats to fine local officials who would enforce face mask mandates.

In late July, it can be recalled that Abbott issued an executive order that would ban government entities such as the county, school district, city, and public health authorities from requiring people to wear face masks.

"They [Texans] have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear face masks, open their business, and engage in leisure activities," the Texas governor pointed out, contending that their state "mastered" their safe practices.

Under the executive order, local government entities requiring face mask mandates will be fined for up to $1,000.

Gregg Abbott is not the only governor who threatened their constituents about face mask mandates. It can be recalled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also threatened the school officials in their state to have their salary withheld when they issue a face mask mandate on their respective school districts. However, most of the school superintendents in Florida clapped back on DeSantis threats, saying that threats on their paychecks would not affect their decision.

