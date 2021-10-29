NHL coach Joel Quenneville stepped down from his post in Florida Panthers on Thursday amid his alleged non-action in the Blackhawks sexual assault scandal that resurfaced in the previous week.

On Wednesday, Kyle Beach, former Chicago Blackhawks, came forward and revealed that he was the man who filed the lawsuit against the hockey team in May, NPR reported.

In the wake of the allegations, Quenneville vacates his post in Florida Panthers.

"With deep regret and contrition, I announce my resignation as head coach of the Florida Panthers. I want to express my sorrow for the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered," Quenneville said in a statement.

The coach added that Blackhawks, which was his former team, failed Beach and he owns a share on that. The coach also mentioned that he would want to reflect on what happened and "educate" himself in ensuring that hockey spaces are safe for everyone.

Joel Quenneville's Alleged Non-Action in Blackhawk's Sexual Assault Scandal

Before Kyle Beach came forward as the man who filed the lawsuit against Blackhawks for mishandling the sexual assault scandal in 2010, the ice hockey team hired law firm Jenner & Block to conduct an independent investigation into the player's claims of sexual assault.

According to reports, Beach was sexually assaulted by the team's video coach, Brad Aldrich in 2010.

During that time, Aldrich reportedly invited Beach to his apartment, providing dinners and drinks. However, the hockey player alleged that the video coach threatened his position in the team and assaulted him that night.

"To be honest, I was scared mostly. I was fearful. I had my career threatened. I felt alone and dark," Beach said.

In July of this year, Quenneville claimed that he was made aware of the allegations earlier summer. However, investigations on Tuesday revealed that the coach was aware of the situation, as he took part in one of the meetings regarding the issue in 2010.

According to ex-Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, Quenneville allegedly shook his head and said that they can't deal with Beach's allegations during that time, arguing that it was hard for the team to get to playoffs.

Beach also alleged that he saw meetings were held in Quenneville's office as he reported the incident, contending that there was no way the coach was not made aware of the incident.

The player then said he wanted to turn his story into an opportunity to help other potential victims.

"I know I'm not the only one, male or female... And I want everybody to know in the sports world... that if these things happen to you, you need to speak up," Beach pointed out.

NHL on Joel Quenneville's Resignation as Head Coach of Florida Panthers

The NHL also reacted to Quenneville stepping down from his post.

According to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, he agrees with the decision of the head coach to step down from his post.

"Following a meeting with Mr. Quenneville that took place this afternoon in my office, all parties agreed that it was no longer appropriate that he continues to serve as Florida's head coach," Bettman said.

The NHL commissioner also noted that since Quenneville resigned, there is no need for the league to take further action regarding the coach. However, Bettman furthered that if Quenneville wishes to go back to the league, the coach must meet certain conditions.

"Should he wish to re-enter the league in some capacity in the future, I will require a meeting with him in advance to determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place," Bettman underscored.

As Quenneville resigned from his post, an NHL source said that Assistant Coach Andrew Brunette will replace him in the post on an interim basis.

