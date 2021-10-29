Prince Andrew has filed a motion asking a New York court to dismiss the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, who was also one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

Based on the court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan Friday, Andrew said it "respectfully moves to dismiss" the complaint, claiming it was "baseless" and was only filed to "achieve another payday," Daily Mail reported.

The Duke of York noted that Giuffre was taught, and did, in fact, recruit other young women into Jeffrey Epstein's "sex trafficking scheme."

In a story published in the New York Daily News in 2015 that was cited by Andrew, one of Giuffre's ex-lovers who would drive her to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion told the news site that Giuffre "was like head b****."

The person noted that Giuffre would have nine or 10 girls she used to bring to Jeffrey Epstein, adding that Giuffre never looked like she was being held captive.

She and the other girls would reportedly walk out of the place smiling. The person added that they'd take them all to the mall and get their nails done.

The court documents that Andrew's team had filed also accused Giuffre of profiting from her allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and others by selling stories and photographs to the press, adding that she was entering agreements to resolve her claims.

The document further noted that it presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue filing "frivolous lawsuits" against individuals such as Prince Andrew, Sky News reported.

Prince Andrew Denies All Claims Made by Virginia Giuffre

The Duke of York continues to deny that she sexually abused or assaulted Virginia Giuffre. He added that he does not remember the photograph of him showing his arms around Giuffre's waist.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II's son has been served with legal papers regarding the civil lawsuit accusing him of raping Giuffre.

Court documents revealed that the security chief at his Windsor home accepted the court papers after weeks of reportedly avoiding officials. However, Prince Andrew's lawyers claimed that the papers were not properly served.

Virginia Giuffre's Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre has filed the lawsuit on August 9 against Prince Andrew. She claimed that he sexually abused her while inside the home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London when she was 17 years old.

The legal claim stated that Giuffre "was compelled by express or implied threats" by Epstein, Maxwell, "and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts" with the duke.

The lawsuit further noted that Giuffre feared death or physical injury if she disobeyed Andrew, Epstein, and Maxwell due to their connections and wealth.

The lawsuit also claimed that the Duke of York knew how old Giuffre was at the time and "that she was a sex-trafficking victim," who continues to suffer "significant emotional and psychological distress and harm".

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is also facing trial in New York, has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges in connection with her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew was earlier considered a "person of interest" in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, has died in jail in 2019, while Maxwell remains incarcerated for sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew will have to answer questions under oath by 14 July next year in the civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre, The Guardian reported. The court also ruled that a pretrial order, which sets out the course of the case, is due by July 28.

Prince Andrew has not been charged with any crime. The Metropolitan police said earlier this month that they will not take any action over Giuffre's claims.

