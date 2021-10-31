The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, incentivized the advocates of paid family leave on Sunday, as she gifted Starbucks gift certificates to them after she penned a letter to the U.S. Senate to address the issue.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly gifted a $25 Starbucks gift certificate for the employees of the nonprofit PL+US, which works to win paid family and medical leave for all in the U.S. by 2022, People reported.

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle Writes a Letter to U.S. Congress Advocating Paid Parental Leave

Meghan Markle Sends Starbucks GCs to Paid Leave Supporters

According to reports, the gift certificates given to the advocates of her causes were supplied through her and Prince Harry's nonprofit, the Archewell Foundation.

The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy... and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll. pic.twitter.com/iPtTO07GHQ — Neil Sroka (@nsroka) October 30, 2021

PL+US spokesman, Neil Sroka, posted a screenshot of the gift certificate, as he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Duchess of Sussex, saying that Markle brought them coffee while working overtime. The spokesman for the nonprofit also described Markle's initiative as "unbelievable classy... and necessary. However, Markle's initiative was quickly criticized by netizens.

You think buying someone a coffee is classy? I guess that means my Mom is classy for making me breakfast or my date is classy for taking me out for a coffee or my airline is classy for offering me a life preserver. — Elisabeth G (@SuisseFlughafen) October 31, 2021

One Twitter user said that if Sroka thinks buying coffee for them is "classy," then it means that her mom was also classy because she makes breakfast for her.

You know ur being used for PR, right? But I’m curious you‘re only thanking Meghan as the card clearly says from Archewell & u know Harry is also head of the charity. U remember Harry, her husband? Y didn’t u thank him? Or were u instructed to only thank Meghan? — AmyB (@Ethical_Libra) October 30, 2021

Another user asked why the spokesman failed to thank Prince Harry emphasizing that the Duke of Sussex is also a part of the nonprofit the Sussexes oversee. Sroka then retaliated to the criticisms online, arguing that what they received from the Sussexes was a big deal for them.

This tweet has received a stunning amount of coverage, so I’ll clarify: the Duchess/Archewell gave EACH of our staffers $25 for ☕️. Maybe that doesn’t mean much to some, but for our team fighting to #SavePaidLeave it was a delightful surprise. Thank you #MeghanMarkle. https://t.co/wAWhwqnWFm — Neil Sroka (@nsroka) October 31, 2021

"The Duchess/Archewell gave EACH of our staffers $25 for [coffee]. Maybe that doesn't mean much to some but for our team fighting to #SavePaidLeave it was a delightful surprise," Sroka stressed as he thanked Meghan Markle once again in his tweet.

Republicans Urge Meghan Markle to Stick to Acting

Meghan Markle giving off gift certificates for coffee came after Republicans on October 21 urged the Duchess of Sussex to "stick to acting" instead of poking the politics in the United States.

"Meghan Markle is incredibly out of touch with the American people and should stick to acting instead of trying to play politics," Representative Lisa McClain told The Daily Mail.

McClain added that the last thing the U.S. needs right now is wealthy celebrities pushing their liberal agendas on the American people.

Meanwhile, Representative Jason Smith asked why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not yet stripped off of their role as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite poking into U.S. politics.

Smith said Markle's latest interference in U.S. politics makes him ask why her title is not yet taken away from her, adding that Markle insisted on using her title as she speaks about paid leave.

Aside from his recent comment, Smith also requested the Royals strip Harry and Meghan of their titles over interference in the U.S. elections.

It can be recalled that Meghan Markle previously issued a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about paid leave, arguing that the measure would benefit women and others who quit their job during the COVID-19 pandemic to look after their children and family members full-time.

The Duchess of Sussex argued in the letter that paid leave should be a "national right" instead of being limited to those whose employers have the policy in place, or those who live in a state where paid leave program exists.

READ NEXT: Biden's Social Spending Bill Takes Blow as Democrats Remove Paid Family Leave in the Package

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Meghan Markle Writes Open Letter About Paid Family Leave - Us Weekly