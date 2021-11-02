The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave a green light Tuesday for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to eleven years old.

The recommendation from the CDC came after a panel of advisers for the agency also gave their endorsement on the said vaccine for children in the announced age bracket, The Daily Wire reported.

According to reports, advisors for the CDC voted unanimously to recommend the jabs, which will affect 28 million kids aged 5-11 years old.

CDC Recommends Pfizer COVID Vaccines to Kids

The CDC also echoed what the advisory panel said.

"CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group and allows to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible," CDC said in a statement.

The agency did not deliberately announce the exact date of vaccination among kids ages 5-11, but they highlighted that the distribution of the pediatric vaccinations across the country started this week, and they plan to scale up to "full capacity" starting on the week of November 8.

CDC also said that the vaccines will be available at "thousands of pediatric healthcare provider offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and more."

The CDC then emphasized the importance of getting children vaccinated, arguing that the jab can protect them from getting COVID-19. The agency furthered that the Pfizer COVID vaccine is also 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11. They highlighted that the most common side effect of the jab was "sore arm."

Although with the same efficacy, CNBC mentioned that the Pfizer COVID vaccine for the children in the said age bracket will come in smaller doses, as it only consists of one-third of the dosage of the jab given to American teens and adults.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky urged the parents to engage in a conversation with their healthcare provider in case there are having second thoughts about the jab.

"As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacists to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated," Walensky underscored.

Children and COVID

In meeting with the CDC advisory panel, Walensky acknowledged that children are generally less likely than adults to suffer severe cases of COVID-19. The CDC director, however, acknowledged that a small portion of the demographics can still suffer from it.

Data shared at a CDC meeting revealed that at least 2,316 children ages 5-11 suffered multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious COVID-related complication.

Furthermore, CDC Advisor Dr. Matthew Daley said that the said age group recorded at least 1.9 million COVID cases with 8,300 hospitalizations and 94 deaths.

"Too many children have either lost a parent or become orphaned in this pandemic, which is incredibly tragic... As an infectious disease specialist and a mother who has vaccinated both of her children, I am fully supportive of recommending this vaccine for this age cohort," Committee member Dr. Kamille Kotton said.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

