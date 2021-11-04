One dad has decided to celebrate his daughter's first birthday with a Brian Laundrie-themed party.

According to The Sun, pictures uploaded on social media platform Facebook show a skeleton lying on a table that has been covered in Italian bacon or pancetta.

Gummy worms also appeared in the skeleton's eyeballs and mouth while various cheeses and crackers were scattered on a black tablecloth. There was also a black chalkboard standing next to the skeleton with the name "Brian Laundrie" written on it.

The pictures were uploaded in an Aldi-themed Facebook group by Jack Bersch, who said they did the Brian Laundrie-themed party with Aldi food for his daughter's first birthday.

Bersch noted that they all thought it was funny, but he would understand if he would be removed from the group.

"If you don't like it, that's fine," Bersch said.

READ NEXT: Gabby Petito Case: Moab Police in Utah Allegedly Profited From Brian Laundrie's Fiancee Bodycam Video

Netizens React on Brian Laundrie-Themed Birthday Party

Jack Bersch's post, which was also shared in several Gabby Petito Facebook groups, had garnered different reactions from social media users.

One social media user asked if Bersch's kid had fun, adding that it's all that matters, and it was very creative.

Another user noted that it was funny for Halloween, but the user was unsure if it would be a great theme for a first birthday, saying the kid "might look back on that when she is older and be like WTF," New York Post reported.

Some users had admitted that they do not like the Brian Laundrie-themed birthday party, with one saying that "trying to poke fun of a situation like Gabby (Petito) and Brian's is completely unacceptable."

Others commented and shared GIFs in expressing their horror.

Police Say Brian Laundrie Is Likely Dead for Weeks

The North Port Police Department earlier admitted that Brian Laundrie was probably already dead when officers had mistaken him with his mom the night he disappeared.

Police officers watching the Laundrie family home had witnessed Laundrie left on September 13 through surveillance cameras.

At the time, police said they could not keep Laundrie from leaving since he was only a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito's disappearance.

On September 15, police watching the Laundrie home through hidden cameras thought they saw Gabby Petito's fiance pull up to the property in his Ford Mustang. But police eventually admitted that what they really saw was Laundrie's mother wearing her son's baseball cap.

"I believe it was his mom who was wearing a baseball cap... They had returned from the park with that Mustang," North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor told WINK.

"But we now know that that wasn't true... No case is perfect," he added. According to Laundrie's parents, they last saw their son on September 13, leaving home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike.

The elder Laundries had changed the date of their son's disappearance from September 14 to September 13. They announced that Laundrie was missing on September 17.

After Laundrie's "skeletal" remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, police speculated that he was already dead when the mistake happened.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Manhunt: Parents of Gabby Petito's Fiancé Change the Date of Florida Fugitive's Disappearance

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Dad Throws Brian Laundrie-Themed Party for Daughter's 1st Birthday - From New York Post





