Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday during a press conference with state Attorney General Ashley Moody that Florida will officially file a lawsuit against U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate.

Florida would be joining Georgia, Alabama, and private plaintiffs in filing a lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over its vaccine mandate for employers, according to a Fox News report.

The Republican governor said that it is not consistent with a government of limited and enumerated powers, citing the lack of police power.

He added that individuals should make informed choices about their own healthcare, adding that they should not be forced into getting the vaccine.

READ NEXT: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Declaration of Columbus Day as Left Commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day

OSHA Lawsuit

The Republican governor also questioned the authority of the government to impose a fine as much as $13,653 per violation, according to a Miami Herald report

He also argued that a rule that has been coming for close to two months and requiring workers to be vaccinated by January 4 can hardly be a response to an "emergency."

DeSantis said that the state will file its lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Friday. He noted that the federal government can't just unilaterally impose a medical policy under the guise of "workplace regulation."

Mayor Lenny Curry supports the governor's stance on the vaccine mandate. He said that he does not support mandating vaccines, despite being vaccinated himself and his whole family.

Curry said that it was a family decision and was not taken lightly, according to a News4Jax report.

Meanwhile, Biden dismissed the argument from several GOP governors and lawmakers saying that a mandate for employers will hurt businesses' ability to keep workers on the job. The president noted that there have been no "mass firings" and worker shortages due to the vaccination requirements.

A week ago, DeSantis had sued the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for federal contractors, alleging the president of overstepping his legal authority in a lawsuit, according to an NBC News report.

Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate

The Biden administration has set January 4 as the deadline for large companies to require COVID vaccines or start weekly testing of their workers, according to The New York Times report. Companies with more than 100 employees are seen to be covered by the new rule.

The president has earlier imposed vaccine requirements on federal workers, as well as companies that have federal contracts.

Attorneys general in at least 24 states have threatened to file a lawsuit.

Biden said that he would have much preferred that requirements do not become necessary. However, too many people remain unvaccinated for the country to get out of the pandemic for good.

The updated rule also instructs employers to require masks for unvaccinated workers by December 5, as well as provide paid time off for vaccinations and sick leave for side effects as necessary.

Meanwhile, the country continues to face shipping delays and shortages caused by supply problems.

READ MORE: Last Living Man of Juma Tribe in Brazil Dies From COVID-19 Spread by Invading Loggers

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Florida joins stats in lawsuit to block vaccine mandates issued by OSHA - from WESH 2 News





